Uttarakhand: Bridge Collapses Amid Heavy Rain In Ramnagar | Video

A red alert for "heavy to very heavy rainfall" was issued by the meteorological department for both the Kumaon and Garhwal regions for Saturday and Sunday.

PTI
bridge collapses in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar Photo: PTI
A bridge collapsed on Saturday in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar amid heavy rain in the state.

There hasn't been any reports of injuries or casualties related to the bridge collapse yet.

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey has issued orders to postpone the char Dham Yatra for tomorrow (July 7) after Met office issued 'red' alert for heavy to very heavy rain in various districts of Garhwal region.

BY Outlook Web Desk

Two tourists from Hyderabad died in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Saturday after being hit by boulders following a landslide.

The police said the accident occurred on the Badrinath National Highway near Chatwapeepal between Gauchar and Karnaprayag. they identified the deceased as Nirmal Shahi (36) and Satya Narayana (50) who were returning from the Himalayan temple on a motorcycle when they were hit by the boulders rolling down the hill.

Their bodies have been pulled out of the rubble of the landslide, police officials added.

Landslides triggered by heavy rains over the past few days have left the Badrinath national highway blocked at more than half a dozen places, including Kameda between Gauchar and Rudraprayag, Bhanir Pani near Pipalkoti, Pagalnala near Tangni, Pinola between Joshimath and Badrinath and at Kanchanganga beyond Hanumanchatti.

National Highways Authority of India and Border Roads Organisation personnel are busy clearing the roads.

The Rudraprayag-Kedarnath national highway is also blocked owing to a landslide.

All government and private schools in Rudraprayag district were shut on Saturday as a precautionary measure.

People have been advised not to go near water bodies during this period.

(With PTI inputs)

