Weather Update: Red Alert For U'khand, K'taka; Heavy Rain Likely In Delhi, UP, Himachal | Details

As the onset of Monsoon has already taken place at all parts of the nation, the India Meteorological Department, in its latest weather forecast predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Northwest and East India during next 2 days and over Northeast India during next 4-5 days.
Weather updates: Red alert in Karnataka
A red alert has been issued in the southern state of Karnataka Schools. In light of the weather conditions, schools and colleges in Karnataka's Udupi to remain closed today. As per the report, the holiday was declared by Udupi Deputy Commissioner Dr Vidyakumari.
"All Anganwadis, schools, and pre-university colleges on July 6, in response to a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for heavy rainfall in the district," Kannada District Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan said in an order.
Weather update: Heavy rains in northern India
Heavy rainfall disrupted daily life in regions of north India including as Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Friday.
According to the Met Office, Delhi on Saturday will see cloudy skies coupled with light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius. The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall over the next four to five days.
Uttarakhand witnessed tragic incidents including the drowning of a five-year-old in a rainwater-filled pit in Dehradun and a teenager in a rivulet in Haridwar owing to incessant rainfall.
Furthermore, landslides triggered by the heavy shower blocked key roads, including the national highway to Badrinath, causing further disruption in the hill state.
According to IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh on July 6, over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh on July 6-9, in parts of Punjab, Madhya Pradesh during July 6-7 and in several areas of Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh till July 9.
Weather updates: Heavy rain in Rajasthan, Odisha, Bengal
Heavy rainfall is also likely to persist in eastern Rajasthan on Saturday, with a likely decrease on Sunday and June 8. Rain is anticipated in some areas of northeastern Rajasthan on Sunday and June 8, possibly increasing on July 9-10 as the monsoon current has been forecasted to remain active across most parts of eastern Rajasthan.
Heavy rainfall is also forecasted across multiple districts of Odisha in the coming four days while northern West Bengal is also bracing for continued heavy rainfall until July 9, according to the Meteorological Department’s latest bulletin.
Several districts including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Coochbehar are expected to experience heavy to very heavy showers, with the possibility of extremely heavy rain in isolated areas.