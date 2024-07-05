Weather Wrap: Floods Continue To Devastate Assam; Rain Predicted In West Bengal, Rajasthan, Delhi

The weather across India is mostly wet with the onset of monsoon in most parts. While the flood situation in Assam becomes critical, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing heatwave and dearth of rains.
The local meteorological offices across states have predicted rainfall in West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi. Parts of J&K may also witness rain on July 5 and 6.
Assam: Flood Situation Becomes Critical, Massive Waterlogging In Guwahati
The flood situation in Assam was critical on Friday with nearly 22 lakh people affected and all major rivers flowing above the danger mark.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the situation in Dibrugarh town, which has been under water and facing severe power shortage for the last eight days.
He visited some areas on foot and interacted with the people.
"We will be engaging experts and the local residents to find a community-driven solution to the problem of inundation in Dibrugarh town," he said.
Nearly 22 lakh people have been affected in 29 districts. The toll in this year's flood, landslide and storm has increased to 62, while three persons are missing.
Among the worst-hit districts are Dhubri where 6,48,806 people are affected, Darrang with 1,90,261 people hit and Cachar with 1,45,926 people affected.
A total of 39,338 affected people have taken shelter in 698 relief camps, while 7,24,322 people have been provided with relief materials.
Massive waterlogging has been reported from various parts of Assam’s largest city Guwahati on Friday, following incessant rain and the Brahmaputra river, which flows along the city, rising above the danger level.
A child has been missing from the Jyoti Nagar area of the city since Thursday evening after he reportedly fell into an open drain.
Pumps to clear the water from the city have been deployed, while the district administration has also opened an emergency toll-free number for the citizens to reach out in case of any emergency.
West Bengal: Met Department Predicts More Rainfall In Northern Parts
Northern West Bengal, which has been getting a lot of rain recently, is expected to continue receiving showers until July 9, according to the Met Department on Friday.
Places like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Coochbehar could see heavy to very heavy rain, with some areas possibly experiencing extremely heavy rain during this time.
This heavy rainfall might cause landslides in Darjeeling and Kalimpong and could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas of the plains. Rivers such as Teesta, Jaldhaka, Sankosh, and Torsa might also see higher water levels because of the rain.
The sub-Himalayan districts receiving a lot of rainfall in the past few days, increasing the risk of floods and other water-related issues in these areas.
Rajasthan: Monsoon To Remain Active Across State
Rajasthan continues to experience heavy rainfall, with Malpura in Tonk district recording 176 mm of rain in the past 24 hours, according to the meteorological department on Friday.
Significant rainfall has been reported across various parts of the state.
The weather office reported moderate to heavy rainfall in many parts of the state over the last 24 hours.
A circulation system over southwestern Uttar Pradesh and adjoining eastern Rajasthan contributed to these heavy rains, with the monsoon trough line passing through Bikaner and Sikar on Friday.
The monsoon is expected to remain active in most parts of eastern Rajasthan today, with significant rainfall predicted for Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Bharatpur, and Udaipur divisions. Heavy rain is anticipated in Tonk and nearby districts, as per the weather department.
Heavy rain is likely to persist in eastern Rajasthan on Saturday, but the intensity is expected to decrease on Sunday and Monday. It is likely to rain in some parts of northeastern Rajasthan on those days, with another increase forecasted around July 9-10.
The weather office also predicts rain in Bikaner division and eastern and northern parts of Jodhpur division over the next 2-3 days.
Himachal Pradesh: Heavy Rain Disrupt Traffic, Met Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert
Heavy rains continue to batter several parts of Himachal Pradesh on Friday, prompting authorities to close 77 roads for traffic.
The Shimla meteorological office has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning at isolated places on Saturday.
In the past 24 hours, widespread rain has affected the state. As a result, 77 roads, including 67 in Mandi, seven in Chamba, and one each in Kangra, Lahaul-Spiti, and Shimla districts, are closed for traffic due to torrential rains. Additionally, 236 transformers are disrupted, according to the emergency operation center.
On Thursday, Kukumseri in tribal Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest night temperature in the state at 11.6 degrees Celsius, while Una saw the highest daytime temperature at 33.6 degrees Celsius.
Delhi: Light Rain Predicted For Today
Cloudy sky was observed on Friday morning and the weather department has forecasted moderate rain for the day.
At 8:30 am, the humidity was measured at 85 percent.
The minimum temperature today was 27.1 degrees Celsius, slightly below normal. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 34 degrees Celsius.
According to the IMD, Safdarjung, the city's main weather station, recorded 0.6 mm of rain. Similarly, Lodhi Road recorded 0.6 mm, Aaya Nagar recorded 2.1 mm, and Palam recorded 0.2 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am on July 4 and 8:30 am on July 5.
Jammu And Kashmir: Heatwave Conditions Continue; Met Office Predicts Light Rain Today, Tomorrow
Heatwave conditions persisted in Kashmir on Thursday with Srinagar recording a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal and the highest in July in 25 years, officials said.
The health department has issued advisories to deal with the heatwave conditions. The school education department has already announced a 10-day summer vacation for all schools in the Valley from July 8.
Some respite is likely on Friday as the meteorological department has forecast intermittent spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places.
There is also a possibility of intermittent moderate rainfall at many places and heavy spells at a few places in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and Saturday, the weather office said.
Light rainfall is expected on Sunday. Hot and humid weather is likely from July 8 to 10, with scattered rain and thundershowers likely in the Jammu division, it said.