Severe Weather Alert: Thunderstorms, Heat, and High Rip Currents To Affect Tri-State Area This Weekend

Sunday forecast

Sunday could see isolated storms in the morning before some sunshine breaks out, leading to temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. The combination of heat and humidity will prime the atmosphere for the development of strong to severe storms in the afternoon and evening. These storms may bring damaging winds, hail, torrential downpours, and the possibility of isolated tornadoes. Rainfall totals could reach 2-3 inches in some locations, raising the risk of flash flooding.