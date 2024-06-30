United States

Severe Weather Alert: Thunderstorms, Heat, and High Rip Currents To Affect Tri-State Area This Weekend

New York City and the tri-state area are facing severe weather over the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Alert for Sunday.

Pinterest
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

New York City and the surrounding tri-state area are bracing for a weekend of severe weather, with temperatures expected to soar into the 90s along with the threat of strong thunderstorms looming. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Alert for Sunday, warning of “strong to severe” thunderstorms, particularly in the late afternoon and evening.

The primary threat from these storms is damaging winds. AccuWeather predicts showers between 2 pm and 10 pm, which could lead to flash flooding and localized damaging wind gusts. There is also a rare possibility of tornadoes due to the powerful winds associated with these storms.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Somerset, Middlesex, Monmouth, and Ocean Counties from 11 am to 7 pm on Sunday. With high humidity, heat indices could reach the upper 90s to low 100s, especially in central and southern New Jersey.

Representative image - Pexels
COVID-19 Cases Rise 27% In Ohio, Experts Say No Need To Panic

BY Outlook International Desk

For all south-facing beaches in New York, there is a high risk of rip currents, throughout the weekend. Beachgoers are advised to exercise caution and stay informed of local conditions.

Saturday night forecast

A Yellow Alert has been issued for Saturday night, as a potent line of thunderstorms is moving toward the area from Pennsylvania. These storms, which have already triggered tornado warnings in Pennsylvania, could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the tri-state area. Isolated severe storms are possible, with additional renegade storms potentially moving through the region overnight. Temperatures will remain in the 70s, with very muggy conditions.

Sunday forecast

Sunday could see isolated storms in the morning before some sunshine breaks out, leading to temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. The combination of heat and humidity will prime the atmosphere for the development of strong to severe storms in the afternoon and evening. These storms may bring damaging winds, hail, torrential downpours, and the possibility of isolated tornadoes. Rainfall totals could reach 2-3 inches in some locations, raising the risk of flash flooding.

Impact on tri-states

In New York, more than 2,500 residents were still without power as of Saturday afternoon following intense thunderstorms earlier in the week.

Nearly the entire state faces a risk of flash flooding on Sunday in New Jersey, though the risk is labeled “low.” Over 2,100 residents were still without electricity on Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to be hot and humid in Connecticut, reaching the low 90s on Sunday. The state faces a level 2 out of 5 risk of severe weather. More than 1,000 residents were without power as of Saturday evening.

Taco Bell's New Luxe Cravings Box - Taco Bell
Taco Bell Reveals New $7 Value Meal Combo: What's Inside And How It Compares To McDonald's, Wendy's, And More!

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Temperatures in the tri-state area are expected to remain in the 80s next week, with clear skies anticipated until more rainfall the following weekend.

Residents are urged to stay informed through local weather updates and take necessary precautions to stay safe during the severe weather events.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch KEN Vs NIG Match On TV And Online
  2. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2 Report: Smith Stars On England Debut As Stokes Reaches Wicket Milestone - Data Debrief
  3. Nigeria's Tour Of Kenya 2024, Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule And More - All You Need To Know
  4. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores: New Zealand Women Set 142-Run Target For England In Do-Or-Die
  5. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
Football News
  1. Indian Super League: Mumbai City FC Sign Greek Striker Nikolaos Karelis
  2. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  3. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  4. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  5. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
Tennis News
  1. Krejcikova Vs Rybakina, Wimbledon 2024: Czech Stuns World No.4 To Reach Final Against Paolini - Data Debrief
  2. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest In Excise Policy Case On July 12
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. World Malala Day: History And Significance
  2. Remnants Of Hurricane Beryl Cause Flash Flooding In Central Vermont Leading To Evacuations, One Dead
  3. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  4. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  5. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
World News
  1. World Malala Day: History And Significance
  2. Remnants Of Hurricane Beryl Cause Flash Flooding In Central Vermont Leading To Evacuations, One Dead
  3. Bushey Murder Suspect Kyle Clifford 'In Serious Condition', Says Police; UK Mulls Stricter Crossbow Laws
  4. Slovakia Landslide: 16 Tourists Trapped On High Tatras Mountains After Heavy Rains
  5. Peshawar Airport: Flight With 276 Passengers Catches Fire, All Evacuated |Details
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News Highlights: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18