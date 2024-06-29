COVID-19 cases in Ohio have increased by about 27% compared to a few weeks ago, but health experts say there's no cause for alarm. Dr. Joseph Khabbaza of the Cleveland Clinic emphasized that the initial case numbers were low, making the rise less concerning. Current figures from the Ohio Department of Health show just over 3.7 million cases statewide.
Ohioans are familiar with summer spikes in COVID-19 cases, a trend observed over the past few years. Dr. Khabbaza noted that unlike the flu, COVID-19 doesn't have a predictable peak season but rather experiences waves throughout the year. He typically sees an average of one to two patients daily, with most exhibiting mild symptoms.
“In the outpatient setting, we're not seeing people getting very sick,” said Khabbaza. “These spikes and a lot of the more recent variants have not been causing severe disease, which is what we want, but it's still not a fully seasonal virus yet where we can predict peak months, as different variants emerge.”
Mark Cameron, an infectious disease researcher at Case Western Reserve University, believes the spikes observed in summer season are due to increased travel and large gatherings. He explained that new variants often accompany travelers, leading to higher case numbers at events like festivals and concerts. The FLiRT variant is the most recent strain of COVID-19, responsible for many new cases.
While the summer spike isn't a major concern, Cameron warned it could indicate what to expect later in the year. “As activities like returning to campus and fall events begin, we may see another rise in cases,” said Cameron. “By late September into October, we typically see the start of the cold and flu season. These summer variants can develop and set the stage for the colder months.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following measures to protect yourself and your family:
1. Stay up-to-date with your COVID booster shot, which covers new variants and mutations.
2. Maintain good hand and surface hygiene by washing hands for at least 20 seconds and disinfecting surfaces.
3. Test for COVID-19 if you exhibit symptoms similar to a cold or the flu.
4. Wear a mask in public or at gatherings to reduce transmission.