Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Uttarakhand Avalanche Traps 29 Mountaineers, 8 Rescued

Uttarakhand Avalanche: Eight mountaineers were rescued by their team members and efforts are on to bring the rest to safety.

Heavy Snowfall Triggers Avalanche Alert In Jammu & Kashmir
Avalanche traps mountaineers in Uttarakhand.(File photo-Representational image) PTI Photo | S Irfan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Oct 2022 3:32 pm

An avalanche at Draupadi Ka Danda peak in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district trapped 29 mountaineers from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering on Tuesday, with a rescue operation already underway to bring them to safety, officials said.

Eight mountaineers were rescued by their team members and efforts are on to bring the rest to safety, Uttarkashi Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said. 

The team consisted of trainee mountaineers from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) and their trainers, he said. 

Draupadi Ka Danda is located at a height of 5,006 metres.         

The  National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and a team of mountaineers from the NIM have launched rescue operations, Dhami said in a tweet. 

Dhami has also spoken to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and sought the help of the Army in expediting the rescue operations.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Related stories

Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Dhami Visits Ankita Bhandari's Home, Assures Justice To Family

Uttarakhand: BJP Heading For Big Win In Haridwar Panchayat Polls

Uttarakhand Receptionist Murder: No Rape Evidence But Doubts Over 'VIP Guest', Overnight Demolition

Tags

National India Uttarakhand Avalanche Mountaineers Trapped Rescue Operation Uttarkashi Disaster Management  National Disaster Response Force State Disaster Response Force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Nehru Institute Of Mountaineering Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Rajnath Singh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Is FSN E-Commerce, Nykaa's Parent company, Issuing Bonus Shares?

Why Is FSN E-Commerce, Nykaa's Parent company, Issuing Bonus Shares?

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview