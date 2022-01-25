Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: Congress Leader RPN Singh Resigns From Party

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: The sources said RPN Singh was upset with the party leadership over his close associates being denied party tickets in UP.

RPN Singh resigns from Congress. - PTI

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 2:22 pm

Congress leader and former union minister RPN Singh on Tuesday resigned from the party and is likely to join the BJP.

He announced on Twitter that he was starting his new political journey.

Singh is also the in-charge for Jharkhand affairs of the party, where the party is in power along with the JMM.

"Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind," Singh said on Twitter.

In a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, he said, "I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party with immediate effect."

"I thank you for providing me an opportunity to serve the nation, the people and the party," he also said.

 Sources said he was upset with the party leadership over his close associates being denied party tickets in Uttar Pradesh. 

 Singh is a former MP from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh and has served as Union Minister of State for Home Affairs.

He hails from Padrauna and is a scion of the royal family.
 

