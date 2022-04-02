US Embassy Signboard In Delhi Defaced For 'Bullying India', FIR Lodged

A signboard of the US embassy in New Delhi was allegedly defaced in protest against "bullying India", according to officials, who added that Delhi Police has registered an FIR regarding the incident against unidentified persons.

A right-wing organisation called ‘Hindu Sena’ has claimed responsibility for the vandalism.

The poster read, “Unreliable Biden Administration, stop bullying India. We don't need you. USA need[s] India against China."

This came soon after the visit of US Deputy NSA Daleep Singh warned of consequences for countries that violate US sanctions against Russia. The comment came amid discussions on India purchasing discounted Russian oil as the West tries to persuade India to not do so.

DCP (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said, "On Friday, information (about the defacement of the signboard) was received at around 10.15 pm. Our police team rushed to the spot and found the alleged poster on the said signboard. The poster was removed immediately.”

Later, a case under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act was registered, the DCP said, adding technical surveillance is being carried out to identify and nab the culprits.

In a statement issued on Friday by Vishnu Gupta, national president of Hindu Sena, he claimed that members of his outfit protested against the "continuous bullying of India by the US President Joe Biden administration".

He also alleged that the Biden administration has failed to revive the American economy hit by the Covid pandemic and has been actively involved in escalating the Ukraine-Russia Crisis.

"India doesn't need a history lesson from a country who invaded Yugoslavia and Iraq without even a United Nations’ approval and has destroyed at least a dozen countries for not bending their knee to ‘American Imperialism’,” Gupta said.

He further alleged that the Biden administration is not in favour of “giving” Veto power to India in the UNSC.

With PTI inputs