Saturday, Apr 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

US Embassy Signboard In Delhi Defaced For 'Bullying India', FIR Lodged

The poster read, “Unreliable Biden Administration, stop bullying India. We don't need you. USA need[s] India against China."

US Embassy Signboard In Delhi Defaced For 'Bullying India', FIR Lodged
The poster on the signboard Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Apr 2022 8:35 pm

A signboard of the US embassy in New Delhi was allegedly defaced in protest against "bullying India", according to officials, who added that Delhi Police has registered an FIR regarding the incident against unidentified persons.

A right-wing organisation called ‘Hindu Sena’ has claimed responsibility for the vandalism. 

The poster read, “Unreliable Biden Administration, stop bullying India. We don't need you. USA need[s] India against China."

Related stories

US Deputy NSA Daleep Singh Discussed Economic Impacts Of Russia’s Ukraine War During India Visit: White House

India's Reaction Against Russian Aggression Is A Bit 'Shaky': US President Biden

This came soon after the visit of US Deputy NSA Daleep Singh warned of consequences for countries that violate US sanctions against Russia. The comment came amid discussions on India purchasing discounted Russian oil as the West tries to persuade India to not do so.

DCP (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said, "On Friday, information (about the defacement of the signboard) was received at around 10.15 pm. Our police team rushed to the spot and found the alleged poster on the said signboard. The poster was removed immediately.”

Later, a case under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act was registered, the DCP said, adding technical surveillance is being carried out to identify and nab the culprits.

In a statement issued on Friday by Vishnu Gupta, national president of Hindu Sena, he claimed that members of his outfit protested against the "continuous bullying of India by the US President Joe Biden administration".

He also alleged that the Biden administration has failed to revive the American economy hit by the Covid pandemic and has been actively involved in escalating the Ukraine-Russia Crisis.

"India doesn't need a history lesson from a country who invaded Yugoslavia and Iraq without even a United Nations’ approval and has destroyed at least a dozen countries for not bending their knee to ‘American Imperialism’,” Gupta said.

He further alleged that the Biden administration is not in favour of “giving” Veto power to India in the UNSC. 

With PTI inputs

Tags

National US Embassy Vandalism Vandalised Embassy New Delhi The United States Sanctions Against Russia Right Wing Outfit
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022, GT Vs DC, Live Score: Mushtafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav Strike For Delhi; Gujarat - 51/2

IPL 2022, GT Vs DC, Live Score: Mushtafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav Strike For Delhi; Gujarat - 51/2

General Bajwa Reaches Out To The US As Pakistan Gets Ready For Imran Khan’s Exit

General Bajwa Reaches Out To The US As Pakistan Gets Ready For Imran Khan’s Exit