National

Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt

Noida Police registered FIRs under relevant provisions of the law in the matter and arrested four men, two from each side.

Noida Police said that four men have been arrested in the case, two from each side. |
Noida Police said that four men have been arrested in the case, two from each side. | Photo: Representative Image
info_icon

A woman alleged misbehaviour with her by some men at a mall in Uttar Pradesh's Noida and claimed that police were biased with the action in the matter. However, she later changed her stance.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government over women's safety. He even suggested that the woman changed her statement under pressure.

The woman -- Anju Yadav -- had shared a video to highlight the issue on social media. She however said that she might have posted the video due to "provocation", adding that she was now "satisfied" with the police's action in the case.

On Tuesday night, the Noida police arrested four men -- two from each side -- involved in the incident which took place on August 4 at a bar in Gardens Galleria mall in Sector 38A under the limits of Sector 39 police station.

In the first video, Yadav said that she had gone to the mall with her husband and brother-in-law when some men there misbehaved with her, alleging that a woman from the other side involved in the incident had relatives in the police department.

"What the men who were along with her did to me would have made any husband or brother-in-law angry and they also showed their anger and shouted at her. That woman threatened of implicating us in a police case," Yadav said.

She alleged that the police were biased in terms of handling her case in comparison to that of the other side.

But later, in another video, Yadav said that there was a tiff with another group at the mall on the night of August 4.

"The matter escalated and police were called in who took us to the police post. Both sides reached compromise after mutual consent. The video I posted on social media yesterday, perhaps I did that in provocation. But now we are satisfied with the action of the police," she said.

Noida police took to X and informed that the incident was about an altercation between two parties inside a pub in the Gardens Galleria mall.

"Women from both the parties were present on the spot. A case has been registered against both the parties and an inquiry is being conducted. Fair and strict action will be taken in this matter," they said.

Police said they arrested four men, two from each side, as counter FIRs were lodged in the case under relevant provisions of the law.

"It is to inform that on the night of August 4, a fight broke out between two parties at a bar in Garden Galleria. They initially reached a mutual settlement. Today, however, both parties have filed complaints against each other at the police station. FIRs have been registered under relevant sections based on the complaints from both sides," a police spokesperson said.

One side includes Yadav, her husband Salman Ali and brother-in-law Hammaz, while the other party includes Ankita Singh, Anup Shukla and Keshav Sharma.

Salman and Hammaz from one side and Anup and Keshav from the other were arrested and further legal proceedings were underway.

Reacting to Yadav's video and slamming the UP government, Akhilesh Yadav said that "this is the cry of a daughter-in-law from Noida".

"In UP, no sister, daughter, daughter-in-law is safe because police stations are busy filling the 'economic targets' given by the government and administration," Akhilesh said.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister took to X and said in a post in Hindi, "For the Chief Minister of the state, what can be more shameful than a woman of the state sobbing and pleading through a video to protect her honour. BJP has become synonymous with a corrupt system."

In an apparent reference to Anju Yadav changing her stance in the case, Akhilesh shared a cryptic post and said, "Huqmaraan bhale apne huqm se badalwa de kisi ki zubaan par badal nahin sakti siskiyon ki gawaahi aur bayaan (The ruler may change someone's language by his orders, but the testimony and statements of sobs cannot change).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Final Game A Chance To Find Answers For Champions Trophy, Says Sundar
  2. Bangladesh Protests: BAN Test Tour To Pakistan In Doubt Amid Political Turmoil
  3. SA20 2025: Dinesh Karthik To Play For Paarl Royals In Third Season
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Preview: India Batters Must Beat Sri Lanka Spinners To Avoid Series Loss After 27 Years
  5. Vinod Kambli, Former India Cricketer, Faces Severe Health Condition, Struggles To Walk - Video
Football News
  1. Dynamo Kyiv 1-1 Rangers, Champions League Qualifying: Dessers Leaves It Late To Salvage First-Leg Draw
  2. Sonia Bompastor Aiming To Build On Emma Hayes' Legacy At Chelsea
  3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says He Did Not Want To Listen To Manchester United's 'Class Of 1992'
  4. Andre Onana Promises 'A Lot More Risks' At Manchester United Next Season
  5. Spain Vs France, Paris Olympics 2024: Thierry Henry Delighted After Guiding FRA To Final
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
  2. Iga Swiatek 'Hungry For More' After Paris Olympics Bronze
  3. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  4. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  5. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  2. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort
  3. India 2-3 Germany Highlights, Paris Olympics Semi-Final: IND Lose Humdinger; To Fight For Bronze
  4. IND 2-3 GER: India's Olympic Gold Dreams Shattered After Semis Loss To Germany; To Fight For Bronze
  5. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Semi-Final: IND Vs GER Match Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Against Punjab And Haryana HC Judge For Slamming Apex Court's Stay Order
  2. 'Will PM Modi Call And Apologise?': Congress Recalls Delhi Protests Ahead Of Vinesh Phogat's Gold Medal Match
  3. 'Where Is End Of Tunnel': SC Asks CBI, ED As It Reserves Order On Manish Sisodia Bail Plea In Excise Case
  4. IIT Madras Receives Funding Of Rs 228 Crore From Alumni
  5. Centre Offers New Tax Relief Options For Real Estate Capital Gains
Entertainment News
  1. Shraddha Kapoor Teaches Us How To Look Classy And Sexy In Red Outfits
  2. Is Chiyaan Vikram Part Of SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's Film? Here's What The 'Thangalaan' Actor Has To Say
  3. Divya Seth's Daughter Mihika Passes Away, Actress Shares The Heartbreaking News On Social Media
  4. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  5. Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed's Show 'Barzakh' To Be Withdrawn From YouTube Pakistan; Here's Why
US News
  1. What Is The 'Broccoli' Haircut? The Viral Gen Z Hairstyle Taking Over TikTok And Hollywood
  2. Starbucks PSL Returns: Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back Sooner Than You Think! | See Release Date
  3. 10 Best Mind-Bending Movies You Must Watch
  4. Who Is Adin Ross? Find Out Why His Trump Interview Is Stirring Up So Much Drama
  5. Who Is Tim Walz? Meet Kamala Harris' Running Mate And Meme Sensation For The 2024 Presidential Election
World News
  1. Will Iran Avenge The Killing Of Its Hamas Guest?
  2. Bangladesh Protests: Parliament Dissolved, Mohammad Yunus To Head Interim Govt | Top Points
  3. The Assassination Chain: A Catalyst For Regional Turmoil In West Asia
  4. Middle East: Yahya Sinwar Named New Hamas Leader; US Urges Restraint From Iran, Israel
  5. What Is The 'Broccoli' Haircut? The Viral Gen Z Hairstyle Taking Over TikTok And Hollywood
Latest Stories
  1. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  2. From Possible To Probable - Why Australia Decided To Raise Its Terror Threat Level | Explained
  3. Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Defeats Ukraine's Oksana Livach, Enters Semi-Final
  4. Neeraj Chopra In Javelin Throw Paris Olympics 2024 Qualifications: Indian Qualifies With Season Best 89.34m, Kishore Jena Exits - As It Happened
  5. Ayodhya: 12-Year-Old Gangrape Survivor's Family Agrees For Termination Of Her Pregnancy
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 6, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Paris Olympics Day 11 Highlights: Vinesh, Neeraj In Finals; India Lose In Hockey SF; Cuba's Mijain Lopez Wins Gold At 5th Successive Summer Games
  8. Bangladesh Protests: President Meets Students' Movement Leaders; Major Changes In Army Top Ranks