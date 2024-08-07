Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt

A woman alleged misbehaviour with her by some men at a mall in Uttar Pradesh's Noida and claimed that police were biased with the action in the matter. However, she later changed her stance.
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government over women's safety. He even suggested that the woman changed her statement under pressure.
The woman -- Anju Yadav -- had shared a video to highlight the issue on social media. She however said that she might have posted the video due to "provocation", adding that she was now "satisfied" with the police's action in the case.
On Tuesday night, the Noida police arrested four men -- two from each side -- involved in the incident which took place on August 4 at a bar in Gardens Galleria mall in Sector 38A under the limits of Sector 39 police station.
In the first video, Yadav said that she had gone to the mall with her husband and brother-in-law when some men there misbehaved with her, alleging that a woman from the other side involved in the incident had relatives in the police department.
"What the men who were along with her did to me would have made any husband or brother-in-law angry and they also showed their anger and shouted at her. That woman threatened of implicating us in a police case," Yadav said.
She alleged that the police were biased in terms of handling her case in comparison to that of the other side.
But later, in another video, Yadav said that there was a tiff with another group at the mall on the night of August 4.
"The matter escalated and police were called in who took us to the police post. Both sides reached compromise after mutual consent. The video I posted on social media yesterday, perhaps I did that in provocation. But now we are satisfied with the action of the police," she said.
Noida police took to X and informed that the incident was about an altercation between two parties inside a pub in the Gardens Galleria mall.
"Women from both the parties were present on the spot. A case has been registered against both the parties and an inquiry is being conducted. Fair and strict action will be taken in this matter," they said.
Police said they arrested four men, two from each side, as counter FIRs were lodged in the case under relevant provisions of the law.
"It is to inform that on the night of August 4, a fight broke out between two parties at a bar in Garden Galleria. They initially reached a mutual settlement. Today, however, both parties have filed complaints against each other at the police station. FIRs have been registered under relevant sections based on the complaints from both sides," a police spokesperson said.
One side includes Yadav, her husband Salman Ali and brother-in-law Hammaz, while the other party includes Ankita Singh, Anup Shukla and Keshav Sharma.
Salman and Hammaz from one side and Anup and Keshav from the other were arrested and further legal proceedings were underway.
Reacting to Yadav's video and slamming the UP government, Akhilesh Yadav said that "this is the cry of a daughter-in-law from Noida".
"In UP, no sister, daughter, daughter-in-law is safe because police stations are busy filling the 'economic targets' given by the government and administration," Akhilesh said.
The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister took to X and said in a post in Hindi, "For the Chief Minister of the state, what can be more shameful than a woman of the state sobbing and pleading through a video to protect her honour. BJP has become synonymous with a corrupt system."
In an apparent reference to Anju Yadav changing her stance in the case, Akhilesh shared a cryptic post and said, "Huqmaraan bhale apne huqm se badalwa de kisi ki zubaan par badal nahin sakti siskiyon ki gawaahi aur bayaan (The ruler may change someone's language by his orders, but the testimony and statements of sobs cannot change).