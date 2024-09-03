Several Residents Fall Sick After Drinking Contaminated Water At Noida Society

Several residents of a Noida society, mostly children, fell sick after they allegedly consumed contaminated water on Monday, experiencing symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting.
The issue reportedly came to light when residents of Supertech Ecovillage 2 were discussing about water shortage on WhatsApp group on Monday evening.
"One resident mentioned that his child had diarrhea and vomiting. Soon after, another resident reported the same symptoms in their child, and more people began sharing similar experiences. It quickly became evident that hundreds of residents had fallen ill," Raj Kumar, a resident of the society told news agency PTI.
Another resident -- Ashish Srivastava -- suggested that water contamination might be the reason behind falling sick, noting that the society's water tanks were cleaned a few days ago.
"Water is the common factor in all households. A local doctor in the society's mart, who was approached by several families, confirmed infections among the patients," the resident said.
While residents of the society said that over 100 persons have been affected, the local health department said that it is yet to determine the exact number and cause of the sickness.
Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical officer Dr Sunil Sharma told the news agency that teams from his office are currently at the society to conduct inspection and address the residents' complaints.
"Health times also visited the society last night after we began receiving reports from there. I have requested a report from the teams, and I receive it, the situation will be clearer," Sharma said, adding that the exact number of individuals who fell sick is yet to be confirmed.
Notably, Supertech Ecovillage 2 is one of the largest group housing societies in Noida Extension, also known as Greater Noida. The society houses around 20 high-rise towers, each with about 150 flats.