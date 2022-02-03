Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

UP Polls: Amit Shah Cautions Jayant Over Tie-Up With Akhilesh

Addressing a poll event in Anupshahr assembly constituency in Bulandshahr district of western UP, the Union Home Minister also claimed that the SP will not be able to form government in Uttar Pradesh.

UP Polls: Amit Shah Cautions Jayant Over Tie-Up With Akhilesh
Union Home Minister Amit Shah PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 5:08 pm

BJP leader Amit Shah on Thursday cautioned Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary over his party's tie-up with Samajwadi Party, saying Akhilesh Yadav does not even listen to his father and uncle then how would he listen to him.

Lauding the Yogi Adityanath-led government in UP since 2017, Shah hit out at Yadav, a former chief minister, and asked if the Samajwadi Party chief can keep law and order in check in the state.

Related stories

Assembly Polls 2022: In Uttar Pradesh, VIP Seats Matter

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: At Ayodhya Minor Daughter Of Samajwadi Party Candidate Draws Overwhelming Response

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: Congress Leader RPN Singh Announces Him Joining BJP

“He does not meet people, does only press conferences and has our Jayant ji by his side. Sarkar warkar to banni nahi hai ye samajh kar chalna… but Jayant Chaudhary thinks if the government is formed, Akhilesh babu would listen to him. Jayant babu, it's a fallacy. Someone who does not listen to his own father and uncle, how would he listen to you,” Shah said.

He claimed that as such the SP is not going to form the government in UP but in case it does, then the RLD chief would be pushed out “on the third day” only and Azam Khan, the jailed SP leader, would replace him.

The senior BJP leader on the occasion hit out at previous SP, BSP governments over procurement of crops by the state, and said the situation has changed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime, with farmers' crops being procured at MSP rates.

He credited his BJP with public welfare schemes like direct cash transfer into accounts of the poor, ration distribution, providing power supply for longer duration, connecting homes with power lines, building toilets, among others.

“Why could you (the SP, BSP) not do this? It's because they gave contracts to only one caste and engaged in corruption,” he alleged. Shah was in the district to seek support for Sanjay Sharma, the BJP's assembly candidate from Anupshahr.

Anupshahr in Bulandshahr district is one of the 58 assembly constituencies in western UP where voting will take place on February 10. Election results will be declared on March 10.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National UP Polls Amit Shah BJP Leader PM Modi Minimum Support Price (MSP)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

COVID: 77 Lakh Without ID cards Administered First Dose, 14.55 Lakh Given Second Doses: Centre To SC

COVID: 77 Lakh Without ID cards Administered First Dose, 14.55 Lakh Given Second Doses: Centre To SC

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Claims His Car Fired Upon In Poll Bound Uttar Pradesh

Lifting Night Curfew, Reopening Schools In Delhi Likely To Be Discussed At DDMA Meeting On Feb 4

MP: Police Arrests Runaway Bride Who Cheated On Eight Grooms

Maharashtra: Man Sentenced To 20 Years RI For Kidnapping, Raping Minor In Raigad

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A man walks and other cycles past a Covid-19 awareness Mural in Mumbai

Covid-19 Awareness Mural In Mumbai

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty celebrates her birthday, at Lower Parel in Mumbai.

In Pics: Shamita Shetty Rings In Her 43rd Birthday With Friends And Family

Bar-headed Geese, that migrate to the region in winter fly at a wet land in village Gharana in Ranbir Singh Pura.

World Wetlands Day: Towards A Greener Earth

Actress Huma Qureshi in a still from the 'Mithya' trailer.

In Pics: Huma Qureshi's 'Mithya' Trailer Looks Intriguing

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast