UP Man Gets Bitten By Snake Every Saturday; Officials Form Three-Doctor Team To Probe Matter

In a bizzare scenario, a 24-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur has been getting bitten by a snake every Saturday and this time he got bit for the seventh time in 40 days.
The man, identified as Vikas Dubey, has requested authorities to provide him financial help, said Chief Medical Officer Rajiv Nayan Giri.
"The victim came to the Collectorate and cried that he had spent a lot of money to cure the snake bite and now he requested for financial help from the authorities. I advised him to visit a government-run hospital where he could get anti-snake venom free of cost," Giri told news agency ANI.
He said that it was very strange that a person gets bitten by a snake every Saturday, adding that it needs to be figured out if it is actually snake that's biting him.
"We also need to see the competence of the doctor who is treating him. A person being bitten by a snake every Saturday and that person being admitted to the same hospital every time and recovering in just one day seems strange," he added.
Authorities have formed a three-doctor team to investigate this matter. Following the probe, we will tell the people the truth of the matter, Giri said.
Reportedly, after getting attacked by a snake every time, Dubey was taken to the hospital where he recovered after getting treatment.
Dubey had even tried to escape these snake bites by leaving his home and moving with his aunt. But even there, he continued to get bitten by snakes.
What he thought was an one-time attack on June 2 has turned out to be a never-ending ordeal for Dubey. Luckily, the man continues to be hale and hearty as his condition remains stable.
