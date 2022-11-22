Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

UP Govt To Hold Programmes In 18 Countries To Attract Investors Ahead Of Global Summit 2023

The countries where the UP government will hold road shows include Japan, Germany, Thailand, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, Australia, France, Netherlands, Belgium, the UAE and Canada, a government official said.

Yogi Adityanath in Lakhimpur Kheri
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 10:57 pm

The Uttar Pradesh government will hold programmes in 18 countries in the coming months with an objective to attract investors ahead of the 'Global Investors Summit' in February 2023, according to officials.

The countries where the UP government will hold road shows include Japan, Germany, Thailand, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, Australia, France, Netherlands, Belgium, the UAE and Canada, a government official said.

In the first leg, UP Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta and Public Works Department Minister Jitin Prasada will be travelling to Europe in December, the official said.

Mr Gupta and Mr Prasada will be touring Germany, Belgium and Sweden in Europe from December 9 to 14, according to an official communication sent by the UP government to the Ministry of External Affairs.

"The UP Global Investors Summit 2023 is scheduled for February 10, 2023 in Lucknow. Prominent cities in 20 counties have been chosen for holding 'road shows' ahead of the summit with a view to informing investors about the immense investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh," the official added.

The state government will bear the expenses of the foreign tours, which have been approved by the chief minister, according to the communique.

Last week, Minister Gupta had sent out invitations to the industrial development ministers of 13 countries -- the UAE, Japan, Germany, Thailand, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, Australia, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Canada -- for the summit.

The UP government is targeting investments worth ₹ 10 lakh crore during the mega event.

Related stories

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Invites Industrialists To Global Investors Summit: Report

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Says 21 Countries To Participate In The Global Investors Summit 2023

COP27 Summit Ends On A Historic Note

Mr Gupta said there are very favourable conditions for industry and investment in Uttar Pradesh and the government has made an inclusive and sustainable policy after a detailed, comprehensive study of the policies of various states.

"We have paid special attention to the interests of the investors. We have written to industry ministers of various countries and are getting positive responses for this," the cabinet minister said.

"The summit will be grand and unforgettable. The event will accelerate UP towards becoming a USD one trillion economy," he added.

Tags

National UP Govt Global Investors Meet (GIM) UP Global Investor Summit Japan Germany Brazil Yogi Adityanath
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

In Pictures: Aftermath Of Indonesia Earthquake That Killed 46, Injured 700

In Pictures: Aftermath Of Indonesia Earthquake That Killed 46, Injured 700

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far