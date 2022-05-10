Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

UP: Former Village Head Arrested For Threatening Dalits

Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act provisions have also been included in the case, said the police.

UP: Former Village Head Arrested For Threatening Dalits
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 May 2022 5:36 pm

A former village head was arrested here after he allegedly made a man announce that if anyone from the Dalit community entered his field, they would be beaten with shoes 50 times and made to pay Rs 5,000 as fine, police said on Tuesday.

In a video, Kunverpal is seen beating a drum to make the announcement on Monday in front of houses of Dalits in Pawti Khurd village in the district's Charthawal area, they said.

Former village head Rajbir Tyagi made Kunverpal make the announcement after members of the Dalit community refused to work in his field, locals claimed.

Related stories

BharatPe Terminates Employees, Vendors; To Claw Back Shares From Former Founder Ashneer Grover

Rupee Falls To All-Time Low. How It Impacts Economy

Kerala, Tamil Nadu Take Steps To Check Tomato Fever: Here Are Symptoms, Causes Of 'Tomato Flu'

Tyagi was furious about the refusal and took the step to ban them from entering his field and use a tubewell, they said.

Both Tyagi and Kunverpal have been arrested and charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Yadav said.

Police said that Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act provisions have also been included in the case.

The IPC sections pertain to statement conducting public mischief (505) and provocation with intent to cause riot (153), the SSP said.

Rajbir Tyagi is the son of Vicky Tyagi, a gangster who was shot dead in 2015. Vicky Tyagi was one of the accused in the 2011 Barkali case, in which eight people of a family were killed. 

Tags

National Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Government Uttar Pradesh Police Village Sarpanch Dalits Dalit Community Marginalised Sections Threats Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Dr. Heramb Shelke: Restaurateur To CEO Of An EV Company

Dr. Heramb Shelke: Restaurateur To CEO Of An EV Company

6 Offbeat Goan Experiences To Have As Picked By The Locals 

6 Offbeat Goan Experiences To Have As Picked By The Locals 