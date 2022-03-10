Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

UP Election Results: BJP Leads In Lakhimpur Kheri Despite Ire Over Farmers' Deaths

BJP’s sitting MLA Shashank Verma had polled 53,785 votes over his nearest rival R S Kushwaha of the Samajwadi Party (SP), who got 33,810 votes till 1.15 pm, according to the Election Commission.

UP Election Results: BJP Leads In Lakhimpur Kheri Despite Ire Over Farmers' Deaths
Representative image of farmers' protests PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 2:47 pm

BJP candidate from Nighasan, where the Lakhimpur Kheri violence had taken place in October, is leading in the elections, counting of which is underway.


BJP’s sitting MLA Shashank Verma had polled 53,785 votes over his nearest rival R S Kushwaha of the Samajwadi Party (SP), who got 33,810 votes till 1.15 pm, according to the Election Commission.


The BJP was leading in all the eight Assembly seats in Lakhimpur Kheri district with the SP appearing in contention only in Kasta, where the margin was less than 2,000 votes.

Related stories

Uttar Pradesh Election Results: Saffron Surge In UP Again

Rakesh Tikait Alleges BJP Can Resort To ‘Unfair’ Means To Win In Uttar Pradesh

Lakhimpur Kheri: Heartbreak And Tears As Families Try To Cope With Personal Grief


Lakhimpur Kheri had been one of the key attack points of the Opposition parties such as the SP, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress against the BJP in the run up to the polls. 


Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in a violence that erupted in the Tikunia area of the district on October 3 last year. 


Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is one of the key accused in a case related to the killing of farmers. He was granted bail by the state high court last month. 


Ajay Mishra, though a central minister, was not part of the BJP’s star campaigner list in Uttar Pradesh and was less visible in the party’s public reachout programmes in Lakhimpur Kheri, his native district. Amid continued attacks on the BJP over the October violence, Mishra had even skipped rallies of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the district.

Tags

National Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Assembly Elections 2022 Elections 2022 Election Result Lakhimpur Kheri Lakhimpur Kheri Violence BJP
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

7 Of The Best Add-on Car Insurance Covers

7 Of The Best Add-on Car Insurance Covers

What A Young Boy From Udupi Had To Do With 'Sooryavanshi'

What A Young Boy From Udupi Had To Do With 'Sooryavanshi'