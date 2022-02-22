Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Akhilesh Yadav Swears By God To Protect Terrorists, Says BJP Chief JP Nadda

UP Election: BJP president JP Nadda said: ‘Other people swear by God to protect the Constitution but Akhilesh says he swears by God that he will protect terrorists’.

Akhilesh Yadav Swears By God To Protect Terrorists, Says BJP Chief JP Nadda
BJP president JP Nadda targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav during a rally in Uttar Pradesh PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2022 5:40 pm

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday accused Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav of taking an oath to protect terrorists and not the Constitution.

In an election meeting in Deoria's Rudrapur here, Nadda accused former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav of seeking to withdraw during his tenure cases against terrorists involved in several terror attacks.

Related stories

Uttar Pradesh Polls: Parties Woo Women, But What Do Women Want?

UP Election: BSP Will Reinstate Rule Of Law In Uttar Pradesh, Says Mayawati

BJP, Congress, SP: Who Promised What In 2022 Uttar Pradesh Polls?

"Other people swear by God to protect the Constitution but Akhilesh says he swears by God that he will protect terrorists," the Bharatiya Janata Party president told the rally.

"Last Friday, 38 people were sentenced to death in the Ahmedabad bomb blasts case. Among them, Shadab Ahmed, father of Mohammad Saif, is a Samajwadi Party worker and is working closely with Akhilesh,” Nadda said. 

The BJP president also hit out at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accusing her of describing the issue of terrorism as a “fizul ka mudda (useless issue)”.

"On the issue of terrorism, Priyanka Gandhi says it is a 'fizul' (useless) matter. Her father Rajiv Gandhi died in a terrorist attack but terrorism is a 'fizual ka mudda' for her," the BJP president said. 

Maintaining that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ended 'mafia raj' and 'goonda raj' (rule by mafia and hooligans) in the state, Nadda said Adityanath has put all anti-nationals in jails. 

"Five years ago, Azam Khan, Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed used to spread terror but for the last five years, all three have been playing 'gulli danda' (a village game) in jail," he said.

Nadda urged people to vote for the BJP saying it was under the Yogi Adityanath’s rule that festivals like Holi and Diwali are now celebrated in the state with greater fervour.

"Diwali used to come in Uttar Pradesh earlier also but why there was no Deepotsav in Ayodhya? Even Krishna Janmashtami used to come earlier but why was Mathura not decorated? Why even Varanasi was not decorated on Dev Deepawali earlier? Now all this is happening under the BJP rule. This is the power of your vote," Nadda said.

He claimed that no SP or Congress leader has the power to go to the public and count his developmental work for the state. 

"Only the BJP people can thump their chest and say we did what we said. The politics of report card has been taught by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said. 

Deoria will go to the polls on Feb 3 during the sixth phase of the seven-phase elections in UP.

Tags

National Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Uttar Pradesh BJP JP Nadda Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party Terrorists Constitution Oath Ahmedabad Serial Blasts Ahmedabad Deoria
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

MP: Ulama Board Asks Qazis To Solemnise Interfaith Marriages After Consent Of Couple's Parents

MP: Ulama Board Asks Qazis To Solemnise Interfaith Marriages After Consent Of Couple's Parents

Ukraine Situation, Crude Prices Posing Challenge To Financial Stability: Sitharaman

Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP, Says This Is An Election To Save Democracy

State Polls: Mayawati Promises Jobs For People Who Migrated From UP

Rakesh Tikait, Other Farmer Leaders To Visit Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Varanasi Ahead Of Polls

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Arturo Macias makes a pass as the public shouting

Bullfighting In Mexico And It May Be The Last

People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognizing the independence in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine.

Russian-Ukraine Crisis: Putin Recognizes Independence Of Luhansk And Donetsk

Ukrainian servicemen survey the impact area of a rocket that landed outside Popasna, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine-Russia Crisis

Vehicles set on fire by rioters in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

Protests Erupt In Karnataka’s Shivamogga Over Bajrang Dal Activist’s Killing

Villagers work to extinguish a fire that consumes a forest near Ituzaingo, Corrientes province, Argentina.

Pampas On Fire

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds up his trophy after winning the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Rio Open: Teen Carlos Alcaraz Beats Diego Schwartzman To Claim Singles Title