UP Double Murder Case: Post-Mortem Reveals 23 Stab Wounds On Victims, Says Reports

The post-mortem report of the two minor victims, Ayush and Ahaan revealed that they suffered 23 stab wounds in the attack by the accused Sajid at their home in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun.
The UP Police on Thursday arrested the brother of the accused, Javed. The Budaun Senior Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi told PTI that Javed surrendered at Satellite Police outpost of Baradari Police Station of Bareilly.
What did the post-mortem report say?
As per a NDTV report, the older brother Ayush was attacked by the murder weapon fourteen times while his younger brother Ahaan received nine blows.
The two minor victims were attacked first in the neck and as they struggled to escape, they were also stabbed in their legs, along with their back and chest as per the report.
Police arrested second accused
A video went viral on social media where Javed, brother of main accused, Sajid where he revealed that he fled to Delhi after the incident and returned to Bareilly to surrender before the police.
In the video Javed said, "I have nothing to do with the incident. He (Sajid) was my elder brother. He did that but I have nothing to do with the incident."
Javed was arrested by a police team in nearby Bareilly district and he is being brought to the Budaun district for further questioning.
As per PTI, the accused Sajid had recently opened a barber shop in the locality and on Tuesday he entered the house of the victims and allegedly attacked Ayush (12), Ahaan alias Honey (8) and Yuvraj (10) with a knife. Ayush and Ahaan died, while Yuvraj was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.
The UP police had gunned down Sajid hours after the murder in an encounter but Javed fled and remained absconding until his arrest on Thursday.
Police have registered a case against both Sajid and Javed under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.
The district administration has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into Sajid’s police encounter.