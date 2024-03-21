National

UP Double Murder Case: Post-Mortem Reveals 23 Stab Wounds On Victims, Says Reports

The two minor victims were attacked first in the neck and as they struggled to escape, they were also stabbed in their legs, along with their back and chest as per the report.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Web Desk
21 March 2024
21 March 2024
       
-
Photo: -
info_icon

The post-mortem report of the two minor victims, Ayush and Ahaan revealed that they suffered 23 stab wounds in the attack by the accused Sajid at their home in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun.

The UP Police on Thursday arrested the brother of the accused, Javed. The Budaun Senior Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi told PTI that Javed surrendered at Satellite Police outpost of Baradari Police Station of Bareilly.

What did the post-mortem report say?

As per a NDTV report, the older brother Ayush was attacked by the murder weapon fourteen times while his younger brother Ahaan received nine blows.

The two minor victims were attacked first in the neck and as they struggled to escape, they were also stabbed in their legs, along with their back and chest as per the report.

Advertisement

Police arrested second accused

A video went viral on social media where Javed, brother of main accused, Sajid where he revealed that he fled to Delhi after the incident and returned to Bareilly to surrender before the police.

In the video Javed said, "I have nothing to do with the incident. He (Sajid) was my elder brother. He did that but I have nothing to do with the incident."

Javed was arrested by a police team in nearby Bareilly district and he is being brought to the Budaun district for further questioning.

L: Budaun double murder victims' family | R: Brother of main accused Javed - null
Budaun Murder Case: Javed, Brother Of Main Accused, Surrenders; Video Goes Viral

BY Nayanika Sengupta

Advertisement

As per PTI, the accused Sajid had recently opened a barber shop in the locality and on Tuesday he entered the house of the victims and allegedly attacked Ayush (12), Ahaan alias Honey (8) and Yuvraj (10) with a knife. Ayush and Ahaan died, while Yuvraj was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

The UP police had gunned down Sajid hours after the murder in an encounter but Javed fled and remained absconding until his arrest on Thursday.

Police have registered a case against both Sajid and Javed under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The district administration has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into Sajid’s police encounter.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads