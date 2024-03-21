Budaun Murder Case: Javed, Brother Of Main Accused, Surrenders; Video Goes Viral

Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday took into custody the second accused in the Budaun double murder case in which two minor brothers were hacked to death by a barber in city's Baba Colony area on Tuesday.
Javed, the second accused, brother of main accused Sajid, surrendered at Satellite Police outpost of Baradari Police Station of Bareilly, police said, adding that he was being brought to the district for further questioning.
A video of Javed also surfaced on social media, in which he could be heard talking about the incident. "...I ran straight to Delhi and from there I have to come to Bareilly to surrender. I have received phone calls from people about what my brother did...," Javed said.
What Happened In UP's Budaun
A local barber hacked two boys to death and critically hurt a third in an axe attack on Tuesday in Baba Colony of Uttar Pradesh's Budaun, an officer said, adding that the accused was gunned down in an encounter hours later.
According to the police, the accused - Sajid - had recently opened a barber shop in the locality. He entered a house and attacked three minor brothers -- Ayush, Ahaan alias Honey, and Yuvraj, with an axe.
Ayush and Ahaan died in the attack, while Yuvraj was rushed to a hospital with grievous wounds, he said.
The father of the deceased children alleged that the accused had come to his house to collect money and cited his wife's pregnancy, adding that he then went on to carry out the murder.
The deceased children's father said he had no enmity with the accused and that he has no clue his kids have been killed.
The deceased children's father named Javed, brother of Sajid, as the main accused in his complaint based on which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered. Sajid was killed in the encounter with the police after the incident.
Mother of the victims said Sajid did not visit their house regularly, adding that it was her kids who used to visit his shop for haircuts.
"No, he [accused Sajid] didn't use to come to our house regularly. Our children visited his shop for hair cutting, that's all," said victims' mother Sangeeta.
Victims' father Vinod Kumar said: "He [Sajid] had asked for a loan of Rs 5,000 from us, he had come to take the money. I believe they were associated with some organisation, which is behind this incident."
"Javed [Sajid's brother] should be arrested as soon as possible as he can reveal the real motive. We demand the government to order a detailed probe," Vinod Kumar had said.