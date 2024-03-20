Fresh details have emerged in the chilling murder case from Uttar Pradesh's Budaun, in which a barber on Tuesday hacked two minor siblings to death, reasons for which still remain unknown. The accused barber was gunned down in an encounter hours after murdering the two brothers, Ayush, 12, and eight-year-old Ahaan alias Honey, and injuring the third brother - Yuvraj (10) - in the attack.
According to District Magistrate Manoj Kumar, the 22-year-old accused, Sajid, had recently opened a barber shop. Sajid on Tuesday entered the house of the brothers and attacked three brothers with an axe. Ayush and Ahaan died in the attack, while Yuvraj was rushed to a hospital with grievous wounds, Kumar said.
Advertisement
Father of the kids, who has named accused Sajid's brother Javed as the main accused, said he has no clue why his children were murdered. The father of the victim alleged that the accused had come to his house to collect money and cited his wife's pregnancy and then went on to carry out the murder.
Budaun Murder | Key Points
What Happened In UP's Budaun
A local barber hacked two boys to death and critically hurt a third in an axe attack on Tuesday in Baba Colony of Uttar Pradesh's Budaun, an officer said, adding that the accused was gunned down in an encounter hours later.
Advertisement
According to the police, the accused - Sajid - had recently opened a barber shop in the locality. He entered a house and attacked three minor brothers -- Ayush, Ahaan alias Honey, and Yuvraj, with an axe.
Ayush and Ahaan died in the attack, while Yuvraj was rushed to a hospital with grievous wounds, he said.
The incident took place a few steps away from Mandi Police Post of Civil Lines Police Station. Sajid was allegedly slitting Aayush's throat when his youngest brother Ahaan walked in, an NDTV report mentioned. Sajid allegedly grabbed Ahaan and similarly killed him, the report said.
He went on to attack their other brother, Piyush, but the seven-year-old was able to run away and hide, the report cited police as saying.
Hours later, the assailant, identified as 22-year-old Sajid, was gunned down in an encounter, IG Bareilly range RK Singh told news agency PTI.
Why Did The Accused Murder The 2 Kids?
The father of the deceased children alleged that the accused had come to his house to collect money and cited his wife's pregnancy, adding that he then went on to carry out the murder.
The deceased children's father said he had no enmity with the accused and that he has no clue his kids have been killed.
Advertisement
"Apart from my wife and my mother, many other people in the locality have also seen it, I had no enmity with Sajid and Javed. I don't know why these two killed my children. The dead bodies of my children are at home. Please write my report and take action," news agency ANI quoted the father of the kids as saying.
Cops Found Accused In Blood-Soaked Clothes
The deceased children's father named Javed, brother of Sajid, as the main accused in his complaint based on which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered. Sajid was killed in the encounter with the police after the incident.
Advertisement
SSP Budaun Alok Priyadarshi said that the accused's brother, named by the deceased's family, is on the run.
According to SSP Priyadarshi, accused Sajid entered the house on Tuesday at around 7:30 pm and went to the terrace where the children were playing. He attacked the two children and murdered them. He then came down where the crowd tried to hold him back but he escaped, the officer said. According to the family, the accused had demanded Rs 5,000 from the father of the deceased children, the officer added.
Sajid had decamped from the house after killing the boys, and was found wearing the same blood-soaked clothes when he was confronted by police, IG Bareilly range RK Singh had said.
Advertisement
The family reportedly told the police that Sajid fled with his brother Javed, who was waiting outside on a bike. Both Sajid and Javed were involved in the crime, the family has alleged.
Cops Conduct Flag March In Budaun
As the killings led to a ruckus in the area, the Senior Superintendent of Police ordered deployment of security there to bring the crowd under control. Police officers and security personnel conducted a flag march in the city on Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, police dismissed occult rumours related to the killings. Police said they were also monitoring social media prevent the spread of rumours.
"We received information this evening that a man entered a house and murdered two young children. After this, there was an agitation amongst the people... The people have been asked to maintain peace and the bodies have been sent for postmortem... The reason for the murder is not clear yet...," Budaun DM Manoj Kumar said.