Budaun: Security personnel deployed outside the residence of Sajid, who allegedly killed two boys on Tuesday, at Sakhanu village in Budaun district, Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Sajid was gunned down in an encounter hours later, according to officials. Photo: PTI

Budaun: Security personnel deployed outside the residence of Sajid, who allegedly killed two boys on Tuesday, at Sakhanu village in Budaun district, Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Sajid was gunned down in an encounter hours later, according to officials. Photo: PTI