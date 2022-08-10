UP CM Adityanath Inaugurates 35 Upgraded Auxiliary Nursing And Midwifery Training Centres

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated 35 upgraded auxiliary nursing and midwifery (ANM) training centres and dialysis centres in three districts virtually on Wednesday, and said a trained workforce is the backbone of health services of any state.

He also inaugurated a mega oral cancer screening campaign at health and wellness centres across the state and appealed to people to stay away from consumption of tobacco.

"Amid the pandemic, we conducted a large-scale door-to-door screening campaign. If we did not have trained health professionals then, we would not have succeeded in saving so many lives from COVID-19 in the state," Adityanath was quoted as saying in an official release.

"A trained health workforce is the backbone of any state's health services including the ANM (auxiliary nursing and midwifery), GNM (general nursing and midwifery), or nursing trainees. With them, we will be able to provide better health services to each and every common person in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

He said these training centres will train more than 1,700 girls in nursing services and they will be able to contribute to the health services of the state.

Stating that the availability of adequate manpower is always a challenge in the most populous state, the chief minister said, "Despite having infrastructure, the ANM centres were closed in the state 33 years back. Girls who wanted to get trained in nursing courses had to opt for private training institutes with high fee structures. They had to move to other cities...."

Adityanath directed the officials concerned to conduct entrance test for admissions in ANM courses from the next academic session to ensure transparency.

Launching the hemodialysis centres in Bhadohi, Hathras and Chandauli districts, he said, "Under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme, we are already providing free dialysis facilities in 65 districts of the state. With the inauguration of three more dialysis centres, the facility is being extended to 68 districts. The project is under process in the remaining districts."

-With PTI input