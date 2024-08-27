UP: Bodies Of 2 Girls, Close Friends, Found Hanging From Tree; Double Suicide Suspected

Two girls were found dead, with their hanging from a tree, outside a village in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehgarh on Tuesday, police said, adding that the case prima facie appeared to be a double suicide.
The bodies were recovered outside a village in the Kayamganj police station area of Fatehgarh area in Farrukhabad district, news agency PTI quoted Superintendent of Police (Fathegarh) Alok Priyadarshi as saying.
The two girls, aged 15 and 18, are said to be close friends and lived in the same area, police said.
"Upon being alerted about it, a local police team reached the spot for inspection. The bodies were hanging with two 'dupattas' which were tied together... The necks were tied at each end of the "dupatta" which went across the tree," Priyadarshi said.
Prime facie it appears to be a case of suicide but a post-mortem report would ascertain the details, he added.
The district police chief said a mobile phone was found near the tree and a SIM card from the clothes of one of the girls, adding that the items have been sent for further probe so that other details could be obtained.
The families of the girls were contacted and a written complaint was being received from them, he said.
Police teams have been formed to crack the case, he added.