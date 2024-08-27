National

UP: Bodies Of 2 Girls, Close Friends, Found Hanging From Tree; Double Suicide Suspected

The bodies were recovered outside a village in the Kayamganj police station area of Fatehgarh in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district, reports quoted Superintendent of Police (Fathegarh) Alok Priyadarshi as saying.

Farrukhabad up girls hanging from tree
Police personnel investigate after the bodies of two girls were found hanging from a tree, at Kayamganj area in Farrukhabad, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 Photo: PTI
info_icon

Two girls were found dead, with their hanging from a tree, outside a village in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehgarh on Tuesday, police said, adding that the case prima facie appeared to be a double suicide.

The bodies were recovered outside a village in the Kayamganj police station area of Fatehgarh area in Farrukhabad district, news agency PTI quoted Superintendent of Police (Fathegarh) Alok Priyadarshi as saying.

The two girls, aged 15 and 18, are said to be close friends and lived in the same area, police said.

ALSO READ | Pune: In 'Good Touch-Bad Touch' Session At School, 10-Yr-Old Realises Rape By Senior Citizen

"Upon being alerted about it, a local police team reached the spot for inspection. The bodies were hanging with two 'dupattas' which were tied together... The necks were tied at each end of the "dupatta" which went across the tree," Priyadarshi said.

Prime facie it appears to be a case of suicide but a post-mortem report would ascertain the details, he added.

The district police chief said a mobile phone was found near the tree and a SIM card from the clothes of one of the girls, adding that the items have been sent for further probe so that other details could be obtained.

The families of the girls were contacted and a written complaint was being received from them, he said.

Police teams have been formed to crack the case, he added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Lauren Filer Misses Out As England Announce ICC Women's T20 World Cup Squad
  2. Nepal Express Heartfelt Gratitude To BCCI For CWC League 2 Preparatory Camp In Bengaluru
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: Siraj, Malik Ruled Out Of First Round Due To Illness; Jadeja Released
  4. Duleep Trophy's Foreign Affairs: When Indian Cricket Gave Visiting Stars A Domestic Test
  5. Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India At Women's T20 World Cup: Check 15-Member Squad
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan SG Vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2nd Semi-Final Live Score: MBSG Lively As BFC Hold Firm
  2. As Vinicius Junior Emerges As Ballon D'or Favourite, His 'Confidence' Grows
  3. Juventus Sign Francisco Conceicao On Loan From Porto
  4. Newcastle United Vs Nottingham Forest, EFL Cup: Eddie Howe Announces Sandro Tonali's Return
  5. If Cristiano Ronaldo Retires, 'It Will Be At Al-Nassr', The Portugal Football Legend Drop Hints
Tennis News
  1. Who Are 'Tsitsidosa'? Lovebirds In US Open 2024 Mixed Doubles Line-Up
  2. US Open, Day 1 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Advances; Thiem Bows Out Of Grand Slams - In Pics
  3. US Open, Day 1 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Progress; Stephens Knocked Out - In Pics
  4. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Eases To First-Round Win Against Priscilla Hon
  5. US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Shakes Off 'Ups And Downs' To Progress At Flushing Meadows
Hockey News
  1. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  2. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  3. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  4. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  5. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Heavy Rains, Flood-like Situation Wreaks Havoc In Gujarat
  2. Union MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu Elected Unopposed To RS From Rajasthan
  3. Union Minister George Kurian Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha From Madhya Pradesh
  4. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Clashes Erupt During Nabanna Abhijan, Cop Injured
  5. Delhi Excise Policy: Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody In Corruption Case Extended Till Sept 3
Entertainment News
  1. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  2. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  3. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  4. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  5. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
US News
  1. Traveling With Friends? Here’s How To Make It Amazing
  2. Are You Reading Food Labels Right? Here’s What You Need To Know
  3. You’ll Never Guess Why McDonald’s Stopped Serving Breakfast All Day
  4. Chick-fil-A’s Banana Pudding Milkshake Are Finally Here Along With Some Spicy Treats
  5. When Will Daylight Saving Time End? Key Details On The Upcoming Time Shift
World News
  1. Traveling With Friends? Here’s How To Make It Amazing
  2. Are You Reading Food Labels Right? Here’s What You Need To Know
  3. Protests Erupt In Canada As 70,000 International Students Face Deportation | Here's Why
  4. Middle East Tensions: Houthis Strike Red Sea Again As Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Rise
  5. You’ll Never Guess Why McDonald’s Stopped Serving Breakfast All Day
Latest Stories
  1. Malayalam Cinema MeToo Row: Mohanlal Resigns As AMMA President, Entire Governing Body Dissolved
  2. When Will Daylight Saving Time End? Key Details On The Upcoming Time Shift
  3. Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Demands Mamata's Polygraph Test; Calls For 12-Hr Strike In Bengal
  4. AMMA Dispersed: Me Too Storm Shakes The Fortress of Malayalam Cinema
  5. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Clashes Erupt During Nabanna Abhijan, Cop Injured
  6. Daily Horoscope, August 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day