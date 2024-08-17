National

Union Health Ministry To Form Panel To Enhance Security Of Healthcare Workers

The associations of doctors have put forth their demands regarding the safety and security of healthcare workers at their workplaces, the ministry said in a statement.

Kolkata doctor case
Doctors of KGMU Lucknow take part in a candle light march in protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, in Lucknow, Monday, Aug 12, 2024 Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday announced that a committee will be established to recommend measures for enhancing the safety of healthcare professionals. The committee will include representatives from all relevant stakeholders, including state governments, who will be invited to contribute their suggestions.
Doctors' strike in Kolkata - | Photo: PTI
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Doctors' Strike Rages On Across India

BY Photo Webdesk

The ministry has requested the doctors agitating across the country over the alleged rape and killing of a resident doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata to resume their duties in the larger public interest and in view of the rising number of dengue and malaria cases.

Representatives of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), Indian Medical Association (IMA) and resident doctors' associations of government medical colleges and hospitals of Delhi met the Union health minister in the wake of the Kolkata incident.

The associations have put forth their demands regarding the safety and security of healthcare workers at their workplaces, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry has heard the demands and assured the doctors' associations of all possible efforts to ensure the security of healthcare professionals. The representatives of the associations were informed that the government is well aware of the situation and sensitive to their demands, the statement said.

The autopsy specified that the weight mentioned is of the victim's internal genitalia | - PTI
Kolkata Rape Case: 150 Gm Weight Of Victim’s Uterus, Not Semen Amount In Autopsy, Says Report

BY Outlook Web Desk

It was also observed that 26 states have already passed laws for the protection of healthcare workers.

"In view of the concerns expressed by the associations, the ministry assured them of constituting a committee to suggest all such possible measures for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals.

"Representatives of all stakeholders, including the state governments, will be invited to share their suggestions with the committee," the statement said.

Protests across the nation have been taking place for the victim | - PTI
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Victim's Father Turns Down Compensation, Says 'I Want Justice'

BY Outlook Web Desk

Reacting to the development, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said it is studying the statement released by the health ministry assuring doctors of all possible efforts to ensure their safety and offering to form a committee to suggest measures for the same.

The IMA said it will respond to it after careful consideration of all aspects and consultations with its state branches.

"IMA recalls an Office Memorandum dated March 23, 2017 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GoI, co-signed by the ministry officials and IMA, assuring to explore the possibility to initiate the process to bring a central Act on the said issue in line with those in vogue in other states," it said in a statement.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Delhi Premier League Opens With Glitzy Opening Ceremony; Badshah, Sonam Bajwa Steal Limelight
  2. London Spirit To Become MI London? IPL Owners May Rename Hundred Teams With Minority Stake
  3. WI Vs RSA 2nd Test: Jason Holder Confident Of West Indies Revival In Face Of Proteas Advantage
  4. The Root Debate: Can Joe Surpass Sachin Tendulkar, And What About Other Fabs - Stats
  5. Birmingham Phoenix Vs Southern Brave, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Hundred Men's Eliminator
Football News
  1. Serie A: Antonio Conte Warns Of Much-Needed Napoli Rebuild
  2. Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool: It Is 'Quite Different' Under Arne Slot, Says Mo Salah
  3. EFL Championship Wrap: Luton Town Survive Scare Against Portsmouth To Get First Point, Leeds Draw Against West Brom
  4. Ligue 1: PSG Confirm Goncalo Ramos Will Undergo Surgery On Ankle Ligament Sprain
  5. India's Riiohlang Dhar Chosen As Assistant Referee At FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2024
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Rallies To Reach Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Sumit Nagal Joins India For World Group I Tie Against Sweden; Yuki Bhambri Withdraws
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Strolls Into Quarters After Marta Kostyuk Triumph
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out Of Cincinnati Open After Shock Loss To Gael Monfils
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Army, IAF Carry Out Aarogya Maitri Health Cube Para-Drop Operation At Nearly 15,000 Ft
  2. Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Roads And Apple Orchards Damaged, 132 Roads Closed
  3. Union Health Ministry To Form Panel To Enhance Security Of Healthcare Workers
  4. ‘BJP Doing Politics’: Akhilesh Yadav Defends Mamata In Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder Case
  5. UPSC Lateral Entry: 45 Posts Across Ministries | Salary, Eligibility & Application Details
Entertainment News
  1. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  2. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  3. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  4. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
US News
  1. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  2. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
  3. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  4. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
  5. McDonald's Collector's Cups Are A Huge Disappointment—Here’s Why
World News
  1. Erratic Internet Services May Drive Away Foreign Investors From Pakistan: Industry Leaders
  2. Nepal: Glacial Lake Outburst Devastated Village In Everest Region, Experts Confirm
  3. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  4. Hurricane Ernesto Makes Landfall On Bermuda As Category 1 Storm
  5. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: 'Opposition Disturbing Bengal', Says TMC's Kunal; Centre To Form Panel To Ensure Security
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  4. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  5. Trouble For Siddaramaiah As Karnataka Governor Gives Nod To Prosecute CM In MUDA Scam
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 17, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know