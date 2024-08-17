Kolkata Rape Case: 150 Gm Weight Of Victim’s Uterus, Not Semen Amount In Autopsy, Says Report

Claims of 150 grams of semen found in the 31-year-old trainee doctor's body, who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has been dismissed by her autopsy report, News18 reported.
The actual post-mortem report has reportedly mentioned that the 150 grams mentioned refers to the weight of the victim' internal genitalia, mainly the uterus, and the not the weight of any fluid.
A senior forensic scientist told the media outlet that the weight of organs are always documented in such reports, adding that the "150 grams pertains to anatomical measurements, not fluid quantity".
As per the report, a panel of three doctors, including at least two women forensic scientists-doctors, conducted the autopsy.
A senior police official noted that samples collected by the forensic team, including any residual blood, semen and vaginal swabs, need to go through a protocol which takes time.
The report on the samples, which were submitted to the Central Forensic Laboratory, is expected by Wednesday, News18 reported. The report will consist of a detailed DNA profiling, which will help officials in identifying the perpetrator or perpetrators involved in the gruesome crime.
Earlier, reports had surfaced stating that 150 mg of semen had been found in the doctor's body during autopsy, which they said suggested the involvement of more than one individual in the crime.
The body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found in the seminar hall of the state-run medical college and hospital on August 9.
The probe of the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation by the Calcutta High Court and the agency's investigation is now underway.
Notably, the victim's father had told reporters that he was offered a strict compensation based on what he told the probe agency, however, he refused to accept. He said that it would be an insult to his daughter if he accepted the money for her death, adding that he wanted justice.
Meanwhile, protests across the nation are raging on, demanding justice for the victim and seeking improved safety of the medical staff. The Indian Medical Association had also announced a 24-hour nationwide closure of non-emergency services till 6 am of August 18.