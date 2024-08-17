National

Kolkata Rape Case: 150 Gm Weight Of Victim’s Uterus, Not Semen Amount In Autopsy, Says Report

A senior forensic scientist told the media outlet that the weight of organs are always documented in such autopsy reports.

The autopsy specified that the weight mentioned is of the victims internal genitalia |
The autopsy specified that the weight mentioned is of the victim's internal genitalia | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Claims of 150 grams of semen found in the 31-year-old trainee doctor's body, who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has been dismissed by her autopsy report, News18 reported.

The actual post-mortem report has reportedly mentioned that the 150 grams mentioned refers to the weight of the victim' internal genitalia, mainly the uterus, and the not the weight of any fluid.

A senior forensic scientist told the media outlet that the weight of organs are always documented in such reports, adding that the "150 grams pertains to anatomical measurements, not fluid quantity".

As per the report, a panel of three doctors, including at least two women forensic scientists-doctors, conducted the autopsy.

A senior police official noted that samples collected by the forensic team, including any residual blood, semen and vaginal swabs, need to go through a protocol which takes time.

The report on the samples, which were submitted to the Central Forensic Laboratory, is expected by Wednesday, News18 reported. The report will consist of a detailed DNA profiling, which will help officials in identifying the perpetrator or perpetrators involved in the gruesome crime.

Earlier, reports had surfaced stating that 150 mg of semen had been found in the doctor's body during autopsy, which they said suggested the involvement of more than one individual in the crime.

The body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found in the seminar hall of the state-run medical college and hospital on August 9.

The probe of the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation by the Calcutta High Court and the agency's investigation is now underway.

Notably, the victim's father had told reporters that he was offered a strict compensation based on what he told the probe agency, however, he refused to accept. He said that it would be an insult to his daughter if he accepted the money for her death, adding that he wanted justice.

Meanwhile, protests across the nation are raging on, demanding justice for the victim and seeking improved safety of the medical staff. The Indian Medical Association had also announced a 24-hour nationwide closure of non-emergency services till 6 am of August 18.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Birmingham Phoenix Vs Southern Brave, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Hundred Men's Eliminator
  2. Buchi Babu Tournament: Ishan Kishan Hits Rampaging Ton On Return To Red-Ball Cricket
  3. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test Preview: Pakistan Likely To Deploy Pace Attack Against Bangladesh Amid Weather Concerns
  4. MS Dhoni To Play As Uncapped Player For CSK In IPL 2025? BCCI Might Bring Back Old Rule: Report
  5. Samoa vs Fiji Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 2
Football News
  1. Ulm 0-4 Bayern Munich: Thomas Muller's Double Helps Vincent Kompany Make Winning Start
  2. Le Havre 1-4 Paris-Saint-Germain: Les Parisiens Start Title Defence Emphatic Late Win
  3. Manchester United 1-0 Fulham: Joshua Zirkzee The Hero On Red Devils Debut
  4. Pressure – What Pressure? Manchester United New Boy Joshua Zirkzee Shrugs Off Debut Nerves
  5. Thomas Muller Having Fun As Vincent Kompany Hails Bayern Munich's Strong Start
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Rallies To Reach Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Sumit Nagal Joins India For World Group I Tie Against Sweden; Yuki Bhambri Withdraws
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Strolls Into Quarters After Marta Kostyuk Triumph
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out Of Cincinnati Open After Shock Loss To Gael Monfils
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case: 150 Gm Weight Of Victim’s Uterus, Not Semen Amount In Autopsy, Says Report
  2. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: IMA Strike Underway; Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Reaches CBI Office
  3. The Rumours, The Reality, And Unreachable Networks: My Story Of the 2019 Kashmir Curfew
  4. Trouble For Siddaramaiah As Karnataka Governor Gives Nod To Prosecute CM In MUDA Scam
  5. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Doctors' Strike Rages On Across India
Entertainment News
  1. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  2. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  3. Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024 Full Winners List: '12th Fail' Bags Best Film, Kartik Aaryan Wins Best Actor Award
  4. Taylor Swift Stuns In New 'Midnights' Bodysuit At London's Wembley Stadium, Sparks Fan Frenzy And Theories
  5. 'Aattam': A Play Within A Play In A Movie
US News
  1. Taylor Swift Stuns In New 'Midnights' Bodysuit At London's Wembley Stadium, Sparks Fan Frenzy And Theories
  2. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
  3. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  4. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
  5. How To Sign Up For Wizz Air’s Unlimited Flights Offer ‘All You Can Fly’?
World News
  1. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  2. French Pilot Dies After Jet Crashes Into Sea During Airshow | On Cam
  3. Wars, A Mockery Of The Freedoms For They Are Fought
  4. Ukrainian Officials Urge Civilians To Evacuate Eastern City Of Pokrovsk As Russian Troops Close In
  5. 16 Killed, 20 Abducted In Congo Village In Attacks BY IS-Linked Rebels
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  2. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: IMA Strike Underway; Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Reaches CBI Office
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  4. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  5. Trouble For Siddaramaiah As Karnataka Governor Gives Nod To Prosecute CM In MUDA Scam
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 17, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know