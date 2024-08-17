Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Doctors' Strike Rages On Across India

A patient being shifted as doctors protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor, at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
A woman with a newborn child and others after the closure of outdoor patient ticket counter at the district hospital, amid doctors' strike against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a hospital in Kolkata, at Siliguri, in Darjeeling district.
Family members of patients wait to shift them as doctors protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.
A patient being taken to Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital as junior doctors and medical students protest against the sexual assault and killing of a Kolkata based postgraduate trainee doctor, in Uttar Dinajpur district.
Patients wait for treatment during a doctors' strike against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in Patna.
Patients wait in a hall amidst a nationwide strike by resident doctors over the incident at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, at BHU in Varanasi.
A patient waits outside the OPD of the SSKM hospital amid doctors' strike against alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a hospital, in Kolkata.
Relatives assist a patient as resident doctors protest against the sexual assault and killing of a postgraduate trainee doctor at R G Kar Hospital, in Kolkata.
Patients wait for treatment at state government run SSKM hospital as doctors protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata.