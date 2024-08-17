National

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Doctors' Strike Rages On Across India

Doctors continued to protest across India against the rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The doctors have been demanding strict punishment and justice for the victim while also seeking improved safety and security of medical professionals.

Doctors' strike in Kolkata | Photo: PTI

A patient being shifted as doctors protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor, at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

2/9
Doctors strike in Darjeeling
Doctors' strike in Darjeeling | Photo: PTI

A woman with a newborn child and others after the closure of outdoor patient ticket counter at the district hospital, amid doctors' strike against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a hospital in Kolkata, at Siliguri, in Darjeeling district.

3/9
Doctors strike in Ranchi
Doctors' strike in Ranchi | Photo: PTI

Family members of patients wait to shift them as doctors protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

4/9
Doctors strike in Uttar Dinajpur
Doctors' strike in Uttar Dinajpur | Photo: PTI

A patient being taken to Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital as junior doctors and medical students protest against the sexual assault and killing of a Kolkata based postgraduate trainee doctor, in Uttar Dinajpur district.

5/9
Doctors strike in Patna
Doctors' strike in Patna | Photo: PTI

Patients wait for treatment during a doctors' strike against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in Patna.

6/9
Doctors strike in Varanasi
Doctors' strike in Varanasi | Photo: PTI

Patients wait in a hall amidst a nationwide strike by resident doctors over the incident at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, at BHU in Varanasi.

7/9
Doctors strike at SSKM hospital in Kolkata
Doctors' strike at SSKM hospital in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

A patient waits outside the OPD of the SSKM hospital amid doctors' strike against alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a hospital, in Kolkata.

8/9
Doctors strike at R G Kar Hospital in Kolkata
Doctors' strike at R G Kar Hospital in Kolkata | Photo: PTI

Relatives assist a patient as resident doctors protest against the sexual assault and killing of a postgraduate trainee doctor at R G Kar Hospital, in Kolkata.

9/9
Doctors strike in Kolkata: Patients wait for treatment at SSKM hospital
Doctors' strike in Kolkata: Patients wait for treatment at SSKM hospital | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Patients wait for treatment at state government run SSKM hospital as doctors protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata.

