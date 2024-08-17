National

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Victim's Father Turns Down Compensation, Says 'I Want Justice'

However, the father didn't provide any other information, saying that it would not be lawfully right to give details on their conversation with the CBI.

Protests across the nation have been taking place for the victim |
Photo: PTI
The father of the deceased trainee doctor who was raped and murder at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital did not provide any details about his conversation with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"I can't give you details on the questioning that has been done in connection with this case. They have recorded our statement and taken it in writing," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The victim's father express gratitude to everyone who came out to protest for his daughter across the nation and the world. "I consider everyone who is standing with us, as my sons and daughters," he added.

He said that the CBI has assured them that the accused will be arrested at the earliest.

"CBI has assured us that the accused will be arrested at the earlier and awarded strict compensation based on whatever we have told them. I have turned down the compensation. It will hurt my daughter if I accept money as compensation for her death. I want justice," he said.

Citing sources an Indian Express report said that the victim's family was offered Rs 10 lakh as compensation, however they refused to confirm the amount.

The deceased trainee doctor's father said that she had studied for two years to secure a seat in a government college to pursue MD in Chest Medicine and had gotten two options -- JNM Kalyani Medical College and RG Kar.

He told IE that thinking she would be in a metro city with better facilities and despite the distance, she opted for RG Kar. "It would have been better for her to choose JNM. Is this why we sent her to a state-run government hospital in Kolkata?" he asked.

Notably, earlier in the probe, one civil volunteer -- Sanjay Roy -- was arrested in connection of the rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor.

Kolkata Police have also been making arrests in connection with the vandalism that was done by a mob of hooligans at the RG Kar Medical College during the late night protests for the victim.

They said that 19 miscreants, allegedly involved in the mob violence at the hospital premises, had been arrested.

Doctors and civilians alike have been protesting, asking for strict action and justice, for the victim. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had informed that doctors of modern medicine -- nationwide -- will close all non-emergency services for 24 hours from 6 am on Saturday.

The body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found in a seminar hall in the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata. Her autopsy report had suggested a brutal and violent attack.

