Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Union Budget Lacks Special Provision For Farmers, Common Man: Rajasthan CM

He said the announcement to promote organic farming along the Ganga river was only because of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (File photo) - PTI

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 5:01 pm

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the Union budget will further lead to rise in fiscal deficit and has no special provision for farmers, common man, poor and women.

"The fiscal deficit of the central government has doubled in the last seven years. After this budget, the deficit is going to rise further. There is no special provision for farmers, common man, poor, women and deprived sections in the budget," Gehlot said in a statement.

He said new employment figures have been presented in the budget but no concrete action plan has been made for it. "Its fate will also be similar to the promise of two crore jobs per year," the chief minister said.

"The citizens of Rajasthan, who gave 25 MPs to the NDA from this budget, have been completely disappointed. No announcement has been made for National Project status to ERCP, 90:10 ratio of Centre-State expenditure in Jal Jeevan Mission, Jaisalmer-Kandla railway line and establishment of MEMU coach in Gulabpura," he said.

"This budget will prove to be a budget to increase inflation, to fill the pockets of industrialists and to empty the pockets of common man, farmer and labourer," Gehlot said. Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra said the Union budget has "disappointed" youths, farmers and the common man. Terming the budget as directionless, he also said Rajasthan "got nothing in the budget".

"The budget is disappointing which has no vision and direction. Be it farmers or youths or women, all are disappointed at the budget," he told reporters. "Entire country is agitated over inflation but there was not a single announcement by the finance minister on controlling the inflation," he said. "All the 25 MPs including three ministers from Rajasthan failed to get anything for the state in the Union budget," he added. 

With inputs from PTI. 

