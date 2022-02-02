Union Budget Embodiment Of PM's Promises To Fulfil People's Aspiration: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget for the 2022-23 fiscal, asserting that it is an embodiment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promises to fulfil the aspiration of people and has been drafted with the "vision of making a new India". He also said the proposed scheme - Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region - will help boost infrastructure and social development of all the states in NE.

“The Budget proposed construction of 25,000 km of national highways.... Tripura where construction work of national highways amounting to Rs 11000 crore is going on, will get its due share of that 25,000 km project," Deb told a press conference. Deb said that he will take part at the virtual meeting the PM will be holding with all chief ministers on the Union Budget on Wednesday and discuss the state's projects with him.

"Gratitude to Hon PM Shri @narendramodiJi & Hon FM @nsitharamanJi for the Development Initiative for the NE, a scheme in the spirit of PM Gati Shakti to fund social development projects in NE. It will further develop the region & make it the Ashtalakshmi of the country's economy," Deb said earlier on Twitter. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the new PMDevINE scheme would be implemented through the North-Eastern Council and an initial allocation of Rs 1,500 crore would be made.

She also mentioned that it would not be a substitute for existing central or state programmes. "Budget presented by the Hon FM @nsitharamanJi is an embodiment of Hon PM Sh @narendramodi Ji's promises of fulfilling the aspiration of all Indians & has been drafted with the vision of making a New India. A pro-farmer & pro-poor budget that will benefit all sectors of economy.... It has the essence of #SabkaSathSabkaVikas and will pave the way forward for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the CM said on the microblogging site.

He stated that the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan will strengthen the COVID-affected economy and boost the pace of development in the country. "PM Gati Shakti" driven by seven engines, namely roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways, and logistics infrastructure, is a transformative approach for economic growth and sustainable development.

The scope of "PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan" will encompass the seven engines for economic transformation, seamless multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency, the FM said in her budget speech. The economy has shown a "strong resilience to come out of the effects of the pandemic with high-growth", he said. Deb also welcomed the allocation of Rs one lakh crore for FY23 to assist the states in catalysing overall investments in the economy. “These 50-year interest-free loans are over and above normal borrowings allowed to the states," he said, adding that it will help tide over the financial constraint.

With PTI Inputs