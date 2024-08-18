Uniform Civil Code 'Unacceptable', 'Discriminatory': All India Muslim Personal Law Board Rejects UCC

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has rejected the uniform civil code and stated that such as law would be "unacceptable" for Muslims across India. The statement from the Muslim board comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for the "secular civil code" in his Independence Day 2024 speech.
As per reports, an official press release from the AIMPLB stated - "The All India Muslim Personal Law Board considers the Prime Minister's call, on the occasion of Independence Day, for a Secular Civil Code and terming religious personal laws as communal ones is highly objectionable."
The board added that if implemented, the civil code would clash with Sharia law, which they would not compromise on.
Dr SQR Ilyas, the spokesperson for the personal law board added that Muslims in India have the right to practice laws as per their religion, citing the Shariat Application Act, 1937, and Article 25 of the Constitution of India.
The spokesperson also criticised Modi's use of the word "secular" instead of "uniform" when appealing for a civil code.
As per Dr Ilyas, PM Modi was "deliberately misleading people with the focus on targeting Sharia law and not thinking about the ramifications on class, caste and tribe in the country."
"Dr Ilyas implored the citizens of the nation on the occasion of August 15, to remember the sacrifices and achievements of our freedom fighters and the dream of a free, prosperous, fair and peaceful India, and not get polarised by the religious hatred and animosity created by PM in the society," the statement added further.