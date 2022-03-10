Two New Covid-19 Cases Push Arunachal's Tally To 64,477

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 64,477 on Thursday as two more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.



The new cases were reported in Anjaw and Lower Subansiri districts, he said. The death toll remained unchanged at 296 as no new fatality was reported, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.



The state now has 37 active cases, while 64,144 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 15 on Wednesday, the official said. The recovery rate marginally improved to 99.48 per cent from 99.46 per cent on Wednesday.



The administration has thus far tested 12.65 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 298 on Wednesday, he said, adding that the positivity rate dipped to 0.67 per cent from 1.25 per cent on the previous day.



State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that over 16.45 lakh people have been vaccinated so far.

With PTI inputs.