Two Found Dead On Tracks Near Kasaragod Railway Station In Kerala

Two men were found dead on the tracks near Kasaragod railway station here on Tuesday, police said.

The bodies, suspected to have been hit by a goods train, were found this morning in separate locations along the railway line. The identities of the deceased remain unknown, police said.

Upon receiving the information about the incident, both the Kasaragod town police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials reached the spot.

One body was found in the middle of the tracks, while the other a short distance away, lying by the side of the railway line, they said.

Police said they are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding these deaths.