TRS Comes Out On Top In Munugode Bypoll

The ruling TRS in Telangana won the high-voltage Munugode assembly constituency bypoll on Sunday, the State Election Commission said.

TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy defeated his nearest BJP rival Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy by over 10,000 votes in a keenly-fought contest.

The election certificate was handed over to the winning candidate, according to the State Election Commission.

"Thanks to the people of Munugodu for reposing faith in the TRS party & Hon’ble CM KCR’s leadership. As promised, will adopt the constituency and work towards expeditious progress of pending works," state minister and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's son K T Rama Rao tweeted.

The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy from his post and the party. He joined the BJP and sought re-election in the bypoll.