Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Tripura Reports 143 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths

Tripura currently has 3,525 active COVID-19 cases, while 95,869 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

Tripura Reports 143 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths
COVID - AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 7:37 pm

Tripura reported 143 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 64 more than the previous day, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 1,00,364, a senior health official said here.
             

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 902 as six more patients succumbed to the disease on Tuesday, the official said. The state's positivity rate now is 3.41 per cent. "Altogether 4,196 swabs were taken up for COVID test in the last 24 hours and 143 persons tested positive for COVID-19", said state surveillance officer Dr Deep Debbarma.
             

Tripura currently has 3,525 active COVID-19 cases, while 95,869 patients have recovered from the disease so far. On Monday, the state had reported 79 new cases and four deaths.
             

Related stories

Crypto Market Rises After Tax Announcement In India Budget 2022; Bitcoin Up Over 4% 

Deputy CM Sisodia Calls Union Budget 'Extremely Negative' For Delhi, Says It Betrays Farmers

Live Streaming Of SC East Bengal Vs Chennaiyin FC: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

With COVID-19 infections declining gradually, the state government has extended the timing of night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am to 10 pm to 5 am from Tuesday. This will continue till February 10.
             

The attendance in government and private offices has been made 100 per cent while multiplexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes are allowed to open with 50 per cent strength, according to an official notification issued here Monday night.
             

Business establishments, restaurants, eateries and shopping malls are allowed to function with 50 per cent strength till 9 pm, it added.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Tripura COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Kerala Records 51,887 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 1,205 Deaths

Kerala Records 51,887 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 1,205 Deaths

Covid-19: BMC Eases Restrictions In Mumbai, Allows Reopening Of Beaches, Gardens

Maharashtra: 2 Held By Pench Tiger Reserve Officials For Installing Electric Fencing

Budget 2022 | P Chidambaram Terms Budget ‘Most Capitalist’; Sops Only For ‘Big Industrialists’

Union Budget 2022-23: Defence Gets Rs.5.25 Lakh Crore

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths

Japan's Yuika Sugasawa celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Japan and Thailand in Mumbai.

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan, South Korea, China, Philippines Enter Semis

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top