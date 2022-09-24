Saturday, Sep 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi As Rain Continues For Third Consecutive Day

Traffic is heavy on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Mundka towards Nangloi due to waterlogging at Rajdhani Park Metro Station. Kindly avoid the stretch, it tweeted.

Traffic jam in Delhi
Traffic jam in Delhi Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Sep 2022 5:20 pm

Traffic snarls were reported from different parts of the national capital on Saturday as rain continued to lash the city for the third consecutive day.

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

It tweeted, "As per IMD report 'light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Delhi and adjoining areas'. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly."

"Traffic is heavy on Road No 51 in the carriageway from Majlis Park towards Azadpur due to pothole. Kindly avoid the stretch," it said in another tweet.

Traffic is heavy on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Mundka towards Nangloi due to waterlogging at Rajdhani Park Metro Station. Kindly avoid the stretch, it tweeted.

Traffic is heavy on Nangloi Najafgarh Road in the carriageway from Najafgarh towards Nangloi due to pothole near Banke Bihari Sweets. Kindly avoid the stretch, it said in one of the tweets.

Some commuters posted on social media that the traffic was heavy in Azadpur area of northwest Delhi. Another user said there was traffic congestion in Najafgarh area.

There was also reports of fallen trees. Rains continued to lash Delhi for the third consecutive day on Saturday. The city received 15 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am on Friday to 8.30 am on Saturday.

Related stories

Delhi-NCR Continues To Receive Heavy Rainfall For Fourth Day, Traffic Police Issues Caution

Delhi: Waterlogging Leads To Traffic Jams At Key Stretches

Waterlogging After Rains Leads To Traffic Jams In Delhi

The weather department had issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Saturday as well, cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in Delhi with heavy rains at a couple of locations.

The traffic police helpline on Friday had received 19 calls regarding traffic congestion, 11 regarding waterlogging and 22 due to fallen trees.

While on Thursday, it had received 23 calls related to traffic jams, seven regarding waterlogging and two related to the uprooting of trees from different parts of the national capital.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Twitter Rains Heavy Rain Delhi Rain Weather Change New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming