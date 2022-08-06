Traders Body Urges Delhi Govt To Not Impose Market Restrictions Amid Covid Surge

Traders organisation Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has requested the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to not impose any restrictions on traders if Covid-19 guidelines are implemented in future.

The CTI made the request in view of the upcoming festive season, including Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Janmashtami, Navratri, Dussehra and Deepawali.

The request also comes as daily Covid-19 infections and positivity rate in Delhi continues to witness an upward trend. Delhi on Friday reported 2,419 daily Covid-19 cases, the highest in six months. Delhi also reported a positivity rate of 12.95, making it the fourth-day straight when the national capital's positivity rate crossed 10.

The CTI has also written to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) regarding the same as it is concerned that with the spike in coronavirus cases, virus-related restrictions will be imposed on traders, leading to loss in business. CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal and president Subhash Khandelwal said that they have been receiving distress calls from different sectors and business organisations.

"Traders of all the areas have started preparing for the upcoming festive season and they are worried that any restriction might disrupt their business. Artists, singers, actors, stalls, swings, lighting, sound, tents and those associated with Ramlila, wait throughout the year," said Goyal.

He stated that wholesalers have started placing orders to the manufacturers for festivals.

Further, the CTI has also appealed to everyone to get their Covid-19 vaccination and booster doses on time and maintain the pandemic protocols in the public.

As Delhi continues to witness an upward trend in daily infections, experts have said that people letting their guard down and not following social distancing norms are leading to a surge in the number of Covid-19 infections. They stressed that these fluctuations also indicate that the disease is at the endemic stage.

However, despite the rise in infections, the number of hospitalisations are very low, indicating most of the infections are mild. Of 6,876 active Covid-19 cases in Delhi, 4,046 are in home isolation and only 428 Covid-19 beds in hospitals are occupied.

(With PTI inputs)