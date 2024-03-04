National

Tourists In HP’s Spiti Valley Shifted To Safer Places; 650 Roads Closed As Snow, Rain Lash State

Meanwhile, over 650 roads, including five national highways, in the state remained closed for vehicular movement on Monday following several avalanches and landslides caused by incessant rain and snow for the past three days, according to the state emergency operation centre.

P
PTI
March 4, 2024
March 4, 2024
       
Tourists In HP’s Spiti Valley Shifted To Safer Places; 650 Roads Closed As Snow, Rain Lash State
info_icon

As many as 81 tourists stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley due to closure of roads  after heavy snowfall have been shifted to safer places, police said on Monday.

Meanwhile, over 650 roads, including five national highways, in the state remained closed for vehicular movement on Monday following several avalanches and landslides caused by incessant rain and snow for the past three days, according to the state emergency operation centre.

The 81 tourists stranded in Spiti Valley in Lahaul and Spiti district were on Sunday night shifted to  and accommodated in different hotels and homestays there, the police said in a statement.

About 290 roads are blocked in this tribal district and several areas are without electricity for the past two days, the statement said.

Heavy rain and snow in Lahaul and Spiti has also disrupted the mobile network, it added.

On Sunday, an avalanche hit Dara Waterfall near Jasrat village in Lahaul and Spiti, obstructing the flow of Chenab and triggering an alert in the adjoining area, officials had said.

They had advised the residents of adjoining villages of Jobrang, Rapi, Jasrath, Tarand and Tharot to stay cautious and inform the nearest police post in case of emergency.

Meanwhile, cold wave conditions continued across the state.

Tags

Himachal Pradesh

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement