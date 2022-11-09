Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Tourism Dept Issues Notice To Unregistered Hotels In Goa

For failing to register with the department, the Goa Tourism Department has issued notices to several hotels.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 8:52 am

The Goa Tourism Department has issued notices to several hotels under relevant sections of the Goa Registration of Tourist Trade Act for their failure to register with the department.

In a press statement, the department named these hotels and warned of stringent action if they failed to register themselves immediately.
“The punishment includes a fine of Rs one lakh, and may result in disconnection of water and electricity, connection and sealing of the hotel premises,” it said.
 
The Department has also empowered police to take action in these matters, it said.

