Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

TMC, AAP Are Parties Of Defectors, Cutting Into Non-BJP Votes In Goa: Chidambaram

Addressing a public meeting at the Nuvem assembly constituency, he said that voters should not waste their votes by supporting the AAP or the TMC rather they should choose the NOTA (None of The Above) option.

TMC, AAP Are Parties Of Defectors, Cutting Into Non-BJP Votes In Goa: Chidambaram
Congress leader P Chidambaram PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 8:16 pm

A week before Goa goes to polls and multi-cornered contests shaping up, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday termed the Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the parties of defectors. He also said that both these parties lacked a winning potential but they are dividing non-BJP votes. Addressing a public meeting at the Nuvem assembly constituency, he said that voters should not waste their votes by supporting the AAP or the TMC rather they should choose the NOTA (None of The Above) option.

“These parties have suddenly descended on in Goa. They have no roots. Is there any grassroots worker that has risen from the ranks of the AAP and TMC?” he questioned. Later, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attended the public meeting in Nuvem in south Goa.

“Both AAP and TMC are parties of defectors. They have allowed the entry of defectors from other parties and fielded them as candidates,” he said. The TMC and the AAP cannot win a sufficient number of seats to form a government in Goa, he said. “What are they doing here? The plain and blunt truth is that they are dividing non-BJP votes. They are cutting into non-BJP votes,” he added. The TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, had earlier proposed an alliance of Congress and other parties to take on the ruling BJP in Goa polls.

Related stories

Goa Polls: Priyanka Assures Rs 500 Cr For Employment Generation, 30 Pc Reservation For Women In Govt Jobs

Goa CM, Other Leaders Condole Lata Mangeshkar's Death

Power Couples: The Politics Of ‘Family Raj’ In Goa

Last month, Chidambaram had said that the TMC's proposal for alliance in Goa was not considered as it poached Congress leaders. Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has also been trying to make inroads in Goa. Chidambaram on Monday also took a swipe at the TMC which had announced that a Rs 20 lakh loan will be provided sans collateral at a four per cent interest rate if it comes to power in Goa. “I challenge any TMC leader to show me one banker who will land you money without collateral and at four per cent interest amount,” the former Union finance minister, who is handling Congress' election affairs in Goa, said.

He also questioned the AAP's promise to give a Rs 3,000 monthly allowance for unemployed youth in Goa. "Why the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is not extending the same benefits to people in Delhi?" he asked. "Should the BJP government come to power for another term of five years or should it be replaced by another Congress? This is the only question that you have to answer on St Valentine's Day, February 14,” Chidambaram said. He said Goa is witnessing a wave of change to replace BJP. "A wave is sweeping across Goa which says that a period of 10 years is enough for the BJP and we have to replace it with another government," the Congress veteran said.

In the 2017 Assembly polls held in Goa, Congress won the maximum 17 of the 40 seats restricting the BJP at 13. However, BJP joined hands with regional allies to form a government under Manohar Parrikar (now deceased). The number of Congress MLAs reduced to just two over the last five years as the bulk of its leaders have switched to other parties with at least two moving to TMC. The Congress has already announced its pre-poll alliance with the GFP, while the TMC has a tie-up with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National P Chidambaram Congress AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Trinamool Congress (TMC) BJP Goa Assembly Election 2022 Goa Assembly Elections
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Mamata Leaves For Lucknow To Campaign For SP, Calls For Defeating BJP

Mamata Leaves For Lucknow To Campaign For SP, Calls For Defeating BJP

Students Hold Protest Outside DU VC's Office To Demand Reopening Of Campus

Shah Requests Owaisi To Accept Z Category Protection, Cites Security Threat

Bihar BJP Chief Launches Fresh Attack On Nitish

Gaali Bandh Ghar: A Fight Against The Misogyny Of Cuss Words

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, performs during the inauguration of the Carnival celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Carnival: A Riot Of Colours To Cure Pandemic Blues

Swami Vivekananda's statue at DU in New Delhi

The Desh Bhakti Curriculum

Film playback singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was cremated in Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai on Sunday with full state honours.

Eternity And A Day

Senegal's players celebrate with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

AFCON 2022: Senegal Beat Egypt To Win First Africa Cup Of Nations Title

West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greets Indian players after Indian won the first one day international cricket match in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma Help India Outplay West Indies By 6 Wickets