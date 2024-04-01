'Those Dancing Over It, Going To Repent': PM Modi On Electoral Bond Data

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stated that the issue over electoral bond data did not come as a set back for the BJP-ruled country and further alleged that the opposition parties who are rejoicing this moment are going to repent later.
PM Modi also added that "No system is perfect" and his government is ready to improve its 'shortcomings'.
During a recent interview, when asked about his opinion on the electoral bond issue becoming a setback for his government, PM Modi said, "Tell me what have we done that I should see it as a setback? I firmly believe that those dancing over it (bond details) and taking pride in it are going to repent."
Advertisement
The prime minister also added that this data only led to identifying the sources of funding and the recipients of the shares making the system transparent which was not an option before he came to power in 2014.
"No system is perfect. There can be shortcomings which could be improved upon," he stated.
Opposition parties have used the data that came to light after the Supreme Court's ruling, which made all information regarding electoral bonds available to the public, to criticize the government.
They argued that the practice of anonymous funding, deemed unconstitutional, has been utilized by several companies currently under investigation for criminal activities, who have also been major purchasers of these bonds.
Advertisement
The Supreme Court made a significant ruling in March that invalidated the electoral bonds scheme before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May.
The court stated that the scheme goes against the constitutional rights of freedom of speech and expression, as well as the right to information.
Following this ruling, the State Bank of India (SBI) has provided various sets of data to the Election Commission, revealing information about the funds received by political parties through the electoral bonds scheme.