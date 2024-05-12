National

Thiruvananthapuram Murder Case: Prime Accused Held From Tamil Nadu

The officer said a person, who allegedly drove the car of the accused during the time of the crime, was already arrested by the police.

File Photo
Prime accused in the murder of a 26-year-old man here a day ago, was nabbed by police on May 12 | File Photo
info_icon

The prime accused in the murder of a 26-year-old man here a day ago, was nabbed, police said on Sunday.

The accused was picked up from a hide out in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

He was taken into custody and is being interrogated, they said without divulging further details.

"An intense search operation was going on to nab the prime accused. A police team picked him up from Tamil Nadu," an officer told PTI.

The other three accused were still at large.

The officer said a person, who allegedly drove the car of the accused during the time of the crime, was already arrested by the police.

The victim identified as Akhil, was brutally assaulted with sticks and bricks allegedly by a group of men near Karamana here on Friday evening.

He succumbed to his injuries at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital the same night, police said.

Thiruvananthapuram Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Nidhinraj P has said that four accused have been identified and their associates were being questioned as part of the steps to trace them.

Man dies by suicide after killing mother, wife and children - null
UP: Man Dies By Suicide After Killing Mother, Wife, Children

BY PTI

He said the assault on Akhil was in revenge for an alleged altercation between him and the accused several days ago at a bar.

The shocking murder in the state capital triggered a political row as opposition Congress criticised the LDF government alleging that it was due to the failure of the Home Department under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the police.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who visited the house of the victim on Saturday, said the government was considering the matter seriously and steps would be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Supreme Court To Hear Hemant Soren's Plea Challenging ED Arrest On Monday
  2. Case Against Cop From Navi Mumbai For Abetting His Wife's Suicide
  3. 7/11 Serial Train Blasts: HC Asks Mumbai University If Convict Can Take Law Exams Online
  4. U'khand: Badrinath Temple Opens For Devotees
  5. Thiruvananthapuram Murder Case: Prime Accused Held From Tamil Nadu
Entertainment News
  1. Roger Corman, Hollywood Mentor And 'King Of The Bs', Dies At 98
  2. Joel Edgerton Says He Lost Out On ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Role As He Didn't Understand Film's Tone
  3. Natasha Behnam, Pete Ploszek, Tom Francis Join Final Season Of 'You'
  4. Mahesh Thakur To Spend Mother's Day Looking Through Old Photos, Rekindling Memories
  5. Karan V Grover Reveals He Has Imbibed His Mom's Love For Travel And Exploring New Places
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Arsenal Face Man United In Premier League; KKR Qualify For IPL 2024 Playoffs
  2. 'King Khan' Strikes Again: Parvej 'A Glimpse Into The Future' Indian Athletics  - Mahindra
  3. Inter Miami 3-2 Montreal: Lionel Messi Plays Through Scare In Miami's Fifth Consecutive Win
  4. NBA Playoff Wrap: Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks Take 2-1 Leads In Conference Semi-Finals
  5. IPL 2024: KKR Become First Team To Qualify For Playoffs - The Journey Of Extraordinary
World News
  1. Afghanistan Declares State Of Emergency After Flash Floods Kills Over 300
  2. Seven Security Personnel Killed In Twin Attacks In Pakistan's North Waziristan
  3. Trump Tells Jersey Shore Crowd He's Being Forced To Endure 'Biden Show Trial' In Hush Money Case
  4. At Least 11 Dead, Mostly Students, In Indonesia Bus Crash After Brakes Apparently Failed, Police Say
  5. Iran Issues Nuclear Bomb Warning To Israel If Nation’s Existence Is Threatened
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail