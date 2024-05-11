National

UP: Man Dies By Suicide After Killing Mother, Wife, Children

Anurag Singh, 45, was mentally unstable and this could have led to the incident, Sitapur Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra

A man allegedly shot his mother, wife and three children dead before killing himself at Plahapur village in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, police said on Saturday.

"We are collecting evidence from the spot and the bodies have been sent for postmortem," he said.

Singh allegedly shot his mother Savitri Singh, 62, wife Priyanka, 40, daughters Aasvi, 12, and Aarna, 8, and son Advik 4. He later shot himself dead, the official said.

Police units have been deployed to ensure law and order in the village.

