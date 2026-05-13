The Single Pole Of Power

But development alone did not shape the political atmosphere of the election. The campaign unfolded in the shadow of the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, when the Samajwadi Party government was in power in Uttar Pradesh. The violence drove a wedge between the Jats and Muslims, two communities whose combined electoral strength had influenced caste-community alliance of the opposition parties, including the Congress, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) as well as the Samajwadi Party. What followed was not just communal polarisation, but the gradual unravelling of a vote-bank alliance that had sustained regional politics in the state for decades. The vote bank of RLD in western Uttar Pradesh was lost within a year, making it lose all the eight seats it had fought. Key leaders, including Ajit Singh in Baghpat and Jayant Chaudhary in Mathura, lost their seats as the BJP swept the region. Candidates lost their deposits in six of the eight constituencies.