PM Modi’s Hardoi Salvo Against the ‘Old Guard’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of having an anti-women mindset and aligning with parties like the DMK that "abuse" the people of Uttar Pradesh. Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of having an anti-women mindset and aligning with parties like the DMK that "abuse" the people of Uttar Pradesh. Photo: PTI