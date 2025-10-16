The Caste Survey Dilemma: Social Equity Or Invasion Of Privacy?

Upper Caste Aversion to Caste Survey?

But some experts believe there is more to the ongoing resistance than meets the eye. According to K.N. Lingappa, a member of the H. Kantharaj Commission, which had earlier conducted the state’s Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, the upper-caste aversion to the current exercise is unmistakable. Speaking to Outlook, Lingappa noted that this resistance is particularly pronounced in urban centres. “In rural areas, the survey has already covered nearly 90 per cent of households. But in Bengaluru, opposition and indifference remain strong for a variety of reasons,” he said. Certain communities, such as the Brahmins, have been especially hesitant to cooperate. “Even when they do participate, they often mention only their religion while deliberately withholding details about their caste,” Lingappa added.