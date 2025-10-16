The Caste Survey Dilemma: Social Equity Or Invasion Of Privacy?

At a Rs 420 crore cost, critics doubt whether the current caste survey can produce actionable data.

N.K. Bhoopesh
N.K. Bhoopesh
Updated on:
Updated on:
caste survey karnataka
Enumerator staff collect information from residents for a caste-based census in Bihar. Photo: | IMAGO/Hindustan Times; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Middle-class residents call the survey’s 60-question format intrusive, raising concerns about privacy and the relevance of personal financial data.

  • Opposition parties like the BJP frame the survey as a tool to divide Hindu society, while the High Court’s ruling on voluntary participation has slowed implementation.

  • With urban apathy, political opposition, and the Rs 420 crore cost, doubts are growing over whether the current caste survey will produce actionable data or meet the same fate as the scrapped 2015 exercise.

How are details like marital status or monthly EMI meant to influence state policy? These questions are among the 60 in the Karnataka government’s Social and Educational Survey, which seeks data to inform social justice policies. However, they have irked a significant section of Bengaluru’s urban population. Many residents find the questionnaire excessively intrusive and refuse to cooperate with enumerators. What was intended as a comprehensive data-gathering exercise has, in the city’s middle-class neighbourhoods, become a debate over privacy and the limits of state intervention.

The Siddaramaiah government’s attempt to elevate social justice measures, in line with the Congress party’s larger ideological thrust, is encountering significant headwinds. The caste survey, already politically sensitive due to sub-categorisation, has now provoked discontent among the urban middle classes, who see the detailed questionnaire as an unwarranted intrusion into their private lives.

Caste Survey: Political Opposition & Social Apathy

While the opposition BJP and several dominant caste groups have denounced the exercise, accusing the government of trying to divide Hindu society along caste lines, enumerators on the ground report a different challenge. In urban areas, residents are reluctant to cooperate and often refuse to share personal and financial details. The questionnaire has deepened mistrust, turning what was envisioned as a data-driven step toward social justice into a politically and socially fraught exercise.

Related Content
Related Content
The state government, defending the survey earlier this week, argued that the Union government was taking contradictory positions. - File photo
Karnataka HC Allows Caste Survey, Orders Strict Confidentiality

BY Outlook News Desk

Critics of the caste survey found their position unexpectedly strengthened on two occasions. First, when Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar expressed doubts about the questionnaire's design and intent, and later, when the High Court observed that participation in the survey was voluntary. These developments emboldened the sceptics and exposed the government's lack of cohesion in navigating one of its most politically sensitive exercises.

Enumerators admit it takes around 30 to 45 minutes to complete the questionnaire—a time commitment many urban residents are unwilling to make. The lengthy process has become a source of irritation, even antagonism, among sections of Bengaluru’s middle-class population.

The survey, originally slated for completion on October 7, has now been extended to October 18 for the rest of the state and October 24 for Bengaluru. Yet, enumerators Outlook spoke with doubt they will meet even the revised deadlines.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | - PTI
Karnataka Initiates Survey Of SC Sub-Castes

BY Outlook News Desk

Court Intervention

The process has slowed further after the High Court’s intervention on petitions filed by the Vokkaligara Sangha, the Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha, and members of the Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha. The petitioners have questioned the state’s authority to conduct a survey of this nature. In its interim observation, the court clarified that participation in the survey is voluntary and that enumerators must not persuade or pressure anyone who declines to take part. The order, while affirming individual choice, has weakened the administrative momentum of the exercise, further complicating what was already a politically delicate and logistically ambitious undertaking.

“The court order has prompted many people to desist from participating in the survey. The scepticism that several residents expressed at the very outset has now found a kind of logical justification in the ruling,” says an enumerator from Bengaluru.

Too Many Questions?

The caste survey questionnaire contains nearly 60 questions, which many residents say makes the process cumbersome and intrusive. “I can’t understand the logic behind asking about loan amounts, EMIs, and other personal financial details. How is this individual information going to help the government frame social policies? It feels like an intrusion into private life,” says Raveendran, a resident of Koramangala.

The Karnataka government states that collecting such granular financial and social data enables the development of more inclusive and targeted welfare schemes, aiming to ensure that aid reaches those most in need through informed policy decisions.

Congress Working Committee meeting - Ravi Choudhary/PTI
Congress Demands 'Clear Timeline' For Every Stage Of Caste Survey From Centre At CWC Meeting

BY Outlook News Desk

His sentiment is widely shared among the city’s middle-class residents. Enumerators admit that persuading people to complete the survey has become a herculean task in urban areas. “It is very difficult for us to even enter apartment complexes, as many resident associations are unwilling to let us in,” says a schoolteacher serving as an enumerator in one of Bengaluru’s bustling neighbourhoods.

Upper Caste Aversion to Caste Survey?

But some experts believe there is more to the ongoing resistance than meets the eye. According to K.N. Lingappa, a member of the H. Kantharaj Commission, which had earlier conducted the state’s Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, the upper-caste aversion to the current exercise is unmistakable. Speaking to Outlook, Lingappa noted that this resistance is particularly pronounced in urban centres. “In rural areas, the survey has already covered nearly 90 per cent of households. But in Bengaluru, opposition and indifference remain strong for a variety of reasons,” he said. Certain communities, such as the Brahmins, have been especially hesitant to cooperate. “Even when they do participate, they often mention only their religion while deliberately withholding details about their caste,” Lingappa added.

Though there is no empirical evidence to substantiate this claim, several others Outlook spoke to echoed the same apprehension. They argue that if sections of the population selectively withhold information, the purpose of the exercise—to generate comprehensive caste-based data for equitable policymaking—will be rendered meaningless.

The BJP has openly opposed the survey, branding it a political tool aimed at dividing Hindu society along caste lines. “The caste survey is being resisted by members of Lingayat and other dominant communities because they fear it will expose the deep-seated caste fault lines that persist within society,” says senior journalist B.S. Arun. “The Lingayat community itself is divided between those advocating for a distinct religious identity and those who see themselves as part of the broader Hindu fold. Many are reluctant to publicly acknowledge these internal distinctions.”

Prashant Kishor threatens agitation, vows signature campaign from May 11 if demands are not met. - PTI
Prashant Kishor Demands White Paper On Bihar Caste Survey, Threatens Agitation

BY Outlook News Desk

Sub-categorisation Remains Controversial

Several caste groups have urged the government not to proceed with sub-categorisation, fearing it could dilute their social and political influence. The 2015 Socio-Economic and Educational Survey found that the state’s two dominant caste groups, Lingayats and Vokkaligas, constituted 10.29 per cent and 11 per cent of the population, respectively. Those figures sparked a wider debate on representation in politics and administration, and on access to state benefits—one that continues to shape Karnataka’s social justice discourse today.

The 2015 survey, which cost Rs 165 crore, was scrapped without leading to policy action. Now, with rising urban indifference and political resistance, doubts persist over whether the current Rs 420 crore caste survey will result in meaningful outcomes.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Alana Provides 4th Wicket To AUS-W, Sultana Departs

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score, Round One Day 2 Updates: Patidar Scores Century, Hooda Also Reaches 3-Figure Mark

  3. Australia Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: BAN-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  4. Kane Williamson Named Lucknow Super Giants Strategic Advisor Ahead Of IPL 2026

  5. NZ Vs ENG, 1st T20I: England Name Playing XI For Christchurch Opener With Harry Brook As Captain

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  2. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  3. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  4. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  5. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Women In RSS: A Paradoxical Puzzle

  2. Prashant Kishor Opts Out Of Contesting From Raghopur: A Strategic Retreat Or Political Realism?

  3. Not Against Hindi, But Imposition’: DMK Reaffirms Tamil Priority Amid Rumours Of Ban

  4. Ashley Tellis Arrest By FBI Triggers Political Debate In India

  5. Day In Pics: October 15, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  2. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  3. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  4. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  5. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Chicago

  2. Feds Arrest Indian-American Defence Analyst Ashley Tellis

  3. Australia’s High Court Upholds Visa Ban On Candace Owens

  4. Gaza Ceasefire Tested: Israel Fires On Suspects In North Gaza

  5. Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi Confirmed Dead After Hamas Hostage Crisis

Latest Stories

  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals Thamma Will Be The First Film His Kids Can Watch

  2. Dhurandhar Title Track Out: The High-Energy Anthem From Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Pure Fire

  3. Will PM Modi Convince His 'good friend' In US To Not Withdraw From Paris Agreement: Jairam Ramesh

  4. Daily Horoscope For October 16, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Libra, Scorpio, And Pisces

  5. Man City Vs Everton Preview, Premier League 2025-26: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

  6. After A 100 Years, Can The RSS Sing A Different Tune?

  7. Student Crackdown In TISS Raises Alarm

  8. Bihar’s Ballot: Where Castes Collide And Dreams Hang By A Thread