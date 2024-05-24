National

Thane Boiler Blast: Windows Crack, Objects Fly In CCTV Videos Of Explosion's Impact On Nearby Areas | WATCH

CCTV visuals from several different locations at the time of the explosion have emerged as the blast was heard even from a kilometre away.

X/@ANI
Visuals from when the boiler at Amudan Chemicals in Dombivli MIDC area's Phase 2 exploded. Photo: X/@ANI
info_icon

As many as nine persons were killed and 60 others were injured after a massive explosion took place at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Thane on Thursday.

A boiler at Amudan Chemicals, located in Phase 2 of Dombivli MIDC area, exploded around 1:40 pm, the impact and resultant blaze of which affected the adjacent factories and houses.

CCTV visuals from several different locations at the time of the explosion have emerged as the blast was heard even from a kilometre away. The footage has also been confirmed by the police, ANI said.

The visuals show several objects flying, broken shelters and people running away as soon as the boiler explodes. One such was from inside a shop, where a couple of men were sitting. As soon as the incident took place, a strong force of air filled their shop, leading to some damages.

WATCH:

Glass windows of adjoining buildings were cracked and damaged in the vicinity, officials said.

Thick clouds of smoke were seen hovering over the chemical factory, which produced food colours and used highly reactive peroxides and unstable chemicals that can cause violent explosions under certain conditions, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

Thane Municipal Corporation's chief of disaster management, Yasin Tadvi, said, "Six men and two women were killed in the incident but their bodies were charred beyond recognition."

The state Industries and Labour Department issued a statement saying the boiler in the factory was not registered under the India Boiler Regulations, 1950.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reacted to the "horrible" incident and had said some more people were feared trapped in the factories around the chemical factory. "Our priority is to rescue those people," he said from the factory site.

The government has taken a serious note of the incident and has decided to categorise the industries as A, B and C in terms of the hazards they pose.

"All most hazardous industrial units falling under the red category will be immediately shut across the state. Such units will be given an option to shift to another location or change the usage (category) like engineering and IT...There will be no compromise on the lives of people," Shinde said.

The CM also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of the deceased, adding that the expenses of those injured will be borne by the government.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis extended condolences to the deceased and said that the injured persons are being treated at AIMS, Neptune and Global hospitals and that "every kind of assistance is being provided".

(With agency inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results To Be Announced Today | How To Check? tbse.tripura.gov.in
  2. 10-Year-Old Girl Ends Life After Mother Refuses To Take Her For Outing
  3. Missing Bangladesh MP 'Honey-Trapped', Body 'Skinned'; Bengal CID Detains 1 | Horrific Details
  4. Seven Booked For Conducting Child Marriage In Madhya Pradesh
  5. Thane Boiler Blast: Windows Crack, Objects Fly In CCTV Videos Of Explosion's Impact On Nearby Areas | WATCH
Entertainment News
  1. Malayalam Actors' Body Polls: AMMA President Mohanlal Not Keen For Second Term?
  2. Cannes 2024: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' Receives 8-Minute Standing Ovation, Team Dances On Red Carpet
  3. Park Seo-joon's Agency Briefly Responds To Dating Rumours With American Actress Lauren Tsai
  4. Shah Rukh Khan Reaches Mumbai Post-Release From Hospital; Hides Behind Umbrella- Watch Video
  5. Aishwarya Rai Shares Glimpses Of Her Mom's Birthday Celebrations With Aaradhya; Fans Ask 'Where's Abhishek Bachchan'
Sports News
  1. World Record Alert: Grandmother Becomes Oldest International Cricketer - Know Details Inside
  2. NBA Eastern Conference Finals: Jaylen Brown Scores 40 To Give Boston Celtics 2-0 Lead
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Through To Malaysia Masters SF
  4. IPL 2024, SRH Vs RR Qualifier 2: Will It Rain Today In Chennai?
  5. Scottie Scheffler Arrest: Police Officer Under 'Corrective Action' For not Having Bodycam Activated
World News
  1. At Least 100 Feared Dead After Massive Landslide Hits Papua New Guinea
  2. Turbulence-Hit Singapore Airlines Flight Passengers Undergo Treatment For Brain, Spinal And Bone Injuries
  3. Vietnam: Fire At Hanoi Apartment Building Leaves 14 Dead
  4. US Regulators Take Aim At Live Nation: Lawsuit Alleges 'Monopoly' Tactics In Live Music Industry
  5. List Of Countries Which Recognise Palestine In 2024
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Modi Can Do Everything,' Says Shah; Security Tightened In Bengal's Nandigram After BJP Worker's Death
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic Beats Tallon Griekspoor, Enters Geneva Open Semis