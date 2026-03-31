Tennis legend Leander Paes joins BJP, says it's a 'responsibility'

Tennis legend cites youth empowerment and sports development as key reasons; BJP says he will play a “bigger innings” in politics

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Leander Paes joins BJP
Former tennis player Leander Paes during his joining ceremony at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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  • Indian tennis icon Leander Paes joined the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the West Bengal elections, calling it a “responsibility” to serve the nation.

  • Union minister Kiren Rijiju welcomed him, saying Paes would now play a “bigger innings” in politics and contribute to India’s sports ecosystem.

  • Paes credited Narendra Modi’s leadership and focus on sports, emphasising youth empowerment and long-term Olympic ambitions.

Indian tennis legend Leander Paes joined the BJP on Tuesday ahead of the West Bengal elections, saying it is "not just a formality but a responsibility" and also a big opportunity to serve the nation.

Welcoming him into the BJP fold, Union minister Kiren Rijiju hoped he will "now play a bigger innings in politics" from the party's platform.

Paes, 52, joined the party in the presence of senior party leaders, including Rijiju and cabinet colleague Sukanta Majumdar, national general secretary Arun Singh and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni.

The tennis star had recently met BJP chief Nitin Nabin in Kolkata, setting off speculation about him joining the party.

However, this is not Paes's first brush with politics. He had joined the Trinamool Congress in 2021 and campaigned for the party during the Goa elections in 2022. He did not contest the elections.

Rijiju said it's a "moment of pride" that such a "legendary player and iconic personality" in the sports field has joined the party with a larger purpose of serving the nation.

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"Leander Paes's entry into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) family today marks a historic moment. He has joined our ranks by formally becoming a member of the party as he was inspired and deeply impressed by the work that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done in the sports sector over the past 12 years," the senior BJP leader said told a press conference at the party headquarters.

"This is truly a moment to celebrate. I believe he will now play bigger innings in politics from the BJP's platform. With his experience, knowledge and commitment, he will also give further momentum to the sports movement in India and serve the country," he added.

Addressing the press conference, Paes said his decision to join the BJP was driven by a commitment to serve the country by empowering its youth through sports, education and skill development.

Joining the BJP is "not just a formality but a responsibility", he said, adding, it's a "big opportunity" to serve the nation, especially youth.

"This opportunity in sports, sports education, youth and service to the country is a very big one for me... Today, India is the youngest nation in the world. We have 745 million youth under the age of 26," he said.

Paes said he has been inspired by Modi's passion for sports and his leadership style, which he said, motivated him to join the party and continue serving the nation.

"I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving me this opportunity. This is not just a piece of paper or membership - it is a responsibility," he said, showing his BJP membership paper.

Paes credited Modi's leadership for India's progress in economic growth, infrastructure, highways and modern airports, saying these developments position the country to emerge as a global power.

"From infrastructure to the economy, and even in a challenging global environment, India has a great opportunity to emerge as a global power under Prime Minister Modi's leadership," he said.

Paes also said he looks forward to learning from the BJP leadership to further his efforts in youth development and nation-building.

"I have joined one of the world's largest political parties. I want to learn from experienced leaders and work towards empowering every child in India - whether in Bengal, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Punjab or the northeast," he said.

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Paes also lauded Rijiju for his role in strengthening India's Olympic preparations.

"During challenging times, including the Covid period, athletes faced issues like visas and vaccinations. The way Kiren Rijiju handled those responsibilities with passion ensured our athletes were prepared. As a result, India won seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics," he said.

Highlighting India's demographic strength, Paes said the country must invest heavily in sports education and skill development.

"Over the next 20–25 years, we must focus not only on sports like cricket or tennis, but also on sports science, medicine, physiotherapy and infrastructure," he said.

Looking ahead, he expressed hope that India could significantly improve its Olympic performance if the right investments are made. "With the prime minister's vision, if we empower our youth through sports and education, I hope that when India hosts the Olympics in 2036, we can aim for 20 or more medals," he said.

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