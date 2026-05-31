The Cockroach And The Critic: Franz Kafka, Critical Thinking And The Dehumanisation Of India's Questioning Youth

Kafka illustrates how dehumanisation operates on multiple levels — external and internal. Gregor's family does not abandon him overnight, but economic and emotional strain gradually erodes empathy. He internalises their revulsion, begins to view himself through their eyes, and ultimately wastes away. Similarly, repeated societal dismissal of critical youth voices can foster self-censorship. Some young people may withdraw entirely from public life. Others might express discontent in more polarised or unproductive ways. The overall result is a shrinking space for thoughtful, evidence-based dialogue. Society as a whole loses access to innovative ideas and necessary checks that could address root problems like skill mismatches, job creation gaps, and institutional reforms. Kafka’s work also critiques the absurdities of bureaucracy and unchecked capitalism. Gregor’s employer offers no loyalty or support once he becomes unproductive. In parallel, when institutions appear opaque or opportunities feel unequally distributed, natural human responses include inquiry and protest. Branding such responses as parasitic conveniently sidesteps underlying systemic issues and prevents collaborative problem-solving. History provides sobering lessons about the power of vermin metaphors and demonstrates that dehumanising metaphors such as ‘vermin’ or ‘parasites’ have often carried dangerous social consequences when used in political discourse. Such language makes it psychologically easier to justify exclusion, suppression, or worse. In a robust democracy like India, where the judiciary serves as a guardian of constitutional values including freedom of expression, words from the highest offices carry profound cultural influence. They can either nurture a culture of open inquiry or inadvertently foster fear and conformity.