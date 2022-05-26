Modi In Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin Bats For Tamil As PM Unveils Slew Of Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation several completed projects and laid the foundation stone for several new schemes during his visit here on Thursday.



Chief Minister M K Stalin, in his address, sought a raise in funding to the state and outlined that Tamil Nadu's growth is unique as it is based not merely on economic parameters but on the 'Dravidian model' of inclusive growth.

Which projects did PM Modi inaugurate?

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation 5 projects worth over Rs 2,960 crore, in the presence of Governor R N Ravi, Union Minister L Murugan and Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The programme also witnessed inauguration of 1,152 houses constructed as part of the Light House Project-Chennai, built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

As part of kickstarting the scheme, allotment of houses were given to some beneficiaries on the occasion by the dignitaries. Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of 6 projects, worth over Rs 28,000 crore. The 262 km long Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway would be built at a cost of over Rs 14,870 crore. It would pass through the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and help reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai by 2-3 hours.

The 4 lane double decker elevated road connecting Chennai Port to Maduravoyal (NH-4), of about 21 km would be built at a cost of over Rs 5,850 crore ensuring round the clock movement of cargo vehicles to Chennai port.

The 94 km long 4 lane Neraluru to Dharmapuri section of NH-844 and 31 km long 2-lane with paved shoulders of Meensurutti to Chidambaram section of NH-227, at a cost of around Rs 3870 crore and Rs 720 crore respectively, would help provide seamless connectivity in the region.

The PM also laid the foundation stone of a Multi Modal Logistic Park at Chennai worth around Rs 1430 crore. It would provide seamless intermodal freight movement and also offer multiple functionalities.

What did CM MK Stalin say?

Chief Minister M K Stalin said such infrastructure projects are important for the growth of Tamil Nadu and the state is already a pioneer in the country across several sectors. Stalin said Tamil Nadu's growth trajectory is unique as it is not only about economic growth, but its about all inclusive growth driven by social justice and equality, which is the 'Dravidian model'. Emphasising on cooperative federalism, Stalin demanded that the Central government enhance funding for Tamil Nadu projects.

While sharing the stage with PM Narendra Modi, the chief minister today urged him to make Tamil an official language, on par with Hindi.

"Make Tamil the official language like Hindi and the official language in Madras High Court," said the Chief Minister.

Moreover, he also pitched for the Centre to exempt the state from the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET).considering the bill passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly.

Tamil Nadu arugues that the nationwide medical entrance exam NEET favours those who can afford private coaching denying the opportunity to the poor students and thus, opposes it.