Tamil Nadu MP Ganeshamoorthy, Who Consumed Pesticide After Being Denied LS Poll Ticket, Dies

The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

Tamil Nadu MP A Ganesamoorthy
Tamil Nadu MP A Ganesamoorthy, who reportedly attempted suicide by drinking pesticide, died of a cardiac arrest early on Thursday. The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP was admitted to KMCH private hospital in Coimbatore.

Erode MP A Ganeshamoorthy reportedly attempted suicide after the MDMK party denied him ticket to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The doctors at KMCH hospital declared him dead around 5.05am on Thursday and the body was sent to the government hospital at Perundurai in Erode for postmortem.

Ganesamoorthy was elected on a DMK ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Erode.

He developed uneasiness and nausea and was admitted to a private hospital by his family members. After check-ups, he was admitted to the ICU and was put on the ventilator, news agency PTI quoted police as saying.

The lawmaker told his family members that he had consumed pesticide.

He was later shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore around 2:30 pm with two doctors and his family members accompanying him in the ambulance.

(with inputs from PTI)

