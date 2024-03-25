Tamil Nadu MP A. Ganeshamoorthy Hospitalised After Consuming Pesticide, Condition ‘Critical’

The Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu’s Erode A. Ganeshamoorthy was rushed to a hospital after he allegedly consumed pesticide. Ganeshamoorthy, who was elected on a MDMK ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, was admitted to a private hospital by his family members after he developed uneasiness and began to vomit in the morning, reports said.
He reportedly told his family members that he had consumed pesticide. After medical examination, he was admitted to the ICU and has reportedly been put on the ventilator.
Later, Ganeshamoorthy was shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore at around 2.30 pm with two doctors and his family members accompanying him in the ambulance, reports said.
The political leaders have started thronging the hospital where Ganeshamoorthy has been admitted, with MDMK leader Durai Vaiko visiting him who termed his condition critical and said he was under ECMO treatment.
Other political leaders like S. Muthusamy, state Minister for Urban Development and Housing and Excise and Prohibition, Dr C. Saraswathy BJP MLA of Modakurichi, K.V Ramalingam of the AIADMK rushed to the hospital and enquired about Ganesamoorthy's health.