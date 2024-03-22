Tamil Nadu: Ponmudy Likely To Take Oath Today After SC Raps Guv For Refusing His Reinduction

The swearing-in of senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA K Ponmudy as a minister is likely to take place on Friday, a day after the Supreme Court pulled up Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi over the matter pertaining to the leader's reinduction to the cabinet, an issue with with the governor is in a tussle with state Chief Minister MK Stalin.
While there was no immediate official word on the matter, sources cited in a news agency PTI report said the swearing-in of Ponmudy was likely to be held this afternoon.
On Thursday, the apex Court had voiced "serious concern" over the conduct of Tamil Nadu governor Ravi for his refusal to reinduct Ponmudy as a minister in the state cabinet even after it suspended his earlier conviction.
The Supreme Court had directed the Governor to decide on the issue within 24 hours.
The Governor had refused to reinduct Ponmudy, whose conviction and three-year sentence in a disproportionate assets case the apex court stayed recently, despite Chief Minister M K Stalin's recommendation.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had earlier written to Governor RN Ravi, recommending that Ponmudy be reinducted into the Cabinet to the same portfolio he had held before his conviction in a disproportionate assets case by the Madras High Court.
After Tamil Nadu Governor refused to do the above, the state government moved the Supreme Court on the matter on Monday.